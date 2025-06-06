Aldi soon to sell alcoholic beverages at all Long Island stores

Long Islanders will soon be able to purchase alcoholic beverages at Aldi grocery stores, with the new addition rolling out at all of its Long Island stores starting June 13.

Alcoholic products soon to be sold at Aldi locations include beers, ciders and pre-made alcoholic beverages. These will include Wernesgruner Lemon Radler beer, Locken’s Tropical Pineapple Kolsch beer, Limaveza Lime Lager beer, Wicked Grove Blueberry Cider, and the All Play Margarita Variety Pack.

All drinks will cost less than $15.

Aldi, a German-based international chain known for its diversity of affordable, high-quality foods, has been expanding its presence in the United States. This has included its establishment of 15 stores on Long Island with many more in the works.

Aldi operates about 135 supermarkets in New York State, including Carle Place, Hempstead and Valley Stream.

The newest Aldi proposed for the island of Great Neck is coming by the summer of 2026. The grocery store is set to come to The Gardens shopping center in Great Neck Plaza.

When the Village of Great Neck Plaza awarded the grocery store a conditional use permit in March, Bruno Lourenco, Aldi’s director of real estate, said the store would sell Aldi’s private label beers but no wine or liquor.