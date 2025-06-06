Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Business
Carle Place

Aldi soon to sell alcoholic beverages at all Long Island stores

By Posted on
Aldi grocery stores across Long Island will be selling alcoholic beverages.
Aldi grocery stores across Long Island will be selling alcoholic beverages.
Courtesy of Aldi

Long Islanders will soon be able to purchase alcoholic beverages at Aldi grocery stores, with the new addition rolling out at all of its Long Island stores starting June 13.

Alcoholic products soon to be sold at Aldi locations include beers, ciders and pre-made alcoholic beverages. These will include Wernesgruner Lemon Radler beer, Locken’s Tropical Pineapple Kolsch beer, Limaveza Lime Lager beer, Wicked Grove Blueberry Cider, and the All Play Margarita Variety Pack.

All drinks will cost less than $15.

Aldi, a German-based international chain known for its diversity of affordable, high-quality foods, has been expanding its presence in the United States. This has included its establishment of 15 stores on Long Island with many more in the works.

Aldi operates about 135 supermarkets in New York State, including Carle Place, Hempstead and Valley Stream.

The newest Aldi proposed for the island of Great Neck is coming by the summer of 2026. The grocery store is set to come to The Gardens shopping center in Great Neck Plaza.

Linda Armyn, President & Chief Executive Officer of FourLeaf Federal Credit Union

Power Women with Victoria Schneps

When the Village of Great Neck Plaza awarded the grocery store a conditional use permit in March, Bruno Lourenco, Aldi’s director of real estate, said the store would sell Aldi’s private label beers but no wine or liquor.

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

More Carle Place News

More from our Sister Sites