John Platt brings beloved music showcase to Port Washington

A celebrated voice in the folk and Americana scene, John Platt will bring his acclaimed showcase “On Your Radar” to Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington for a special one-night-only event on Thursday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m.

The evening will highlight two of Long Island’s most exciting musical acts: Miles to Dayton and The Cosmic Orchestra.

Platt, a longtime WFUV host and champion of emerging artists, created “On Your Radar” two decades ago to introduce promising talent to new audiences. While the series has made its home at New York City’s iconic Bitter End in recent years, it occasionally travels to other venues—making this Landmark appearance a rare treat for Long Island audiences.

“I’ve been curating ‘On Your Radar’ for 20 years now and it’s had a few different homes,” Platt said. “The Bitter End has hosted us for the last year and a half and it’s been a great fit. But every now and then, we take it on the road—and Landmark on Main Street is a special place to do that.”

While the NYC series usually features three artists performing 30-minute sets, Platt is tailoring the Port Washington edition to include just two artists, offering a more expansive experience.

“I wanted to do something a little more upscale this time,” he said. “Not just the usual three-artist lineup, but a chance to let two great groups stretch out and show what they can do.”

Miles to Dayton brings a distinctive blend of folk, rock, classical and funk with tight harmonies and dynamic musicianship. The band is anchored by Jonathan Preddice, who performs alongside his wife, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, creating what Platt describes as a truly familial and organic sound.

“They’re a real family band and that energy just pours off the stage,” Platt said. “They’ve got that magic blend—violin, cello, rhythm and heart. And they always deliver a show that feels both intimate and powerful.”

Platt first suggested the band for the Landmark event during a conversation with Landmark’s executive director, Laura Mogul, only to find out she had already been considering them. “She saw them at the Great South Bay Music Festival last year and was impressed,” Platt said. “It just clicked—we were both thinking the same thing.”

The second group on the bill, The Cosmic Orchestra, offers a contrasting but equally compelling experience. Led by drummer and bandleader Chris Marshak, the ensemble brings a collective approach to music-making, blending soul, pop and lush arrangements into reimagined interpretations of familiar songs.

“They’ve got this beautiful, layered sound that’s hard to categorize,” Platt said. “It’s not just a cover band—they reimagine songs in a way that’s artistic and emotionally resonant.”

In an interesting twist, Jonathan Preddice of Miles to Dayton is also part of The Cosmic Orchestra. “It wasn’t planned that way, but it’s a nice bonus,” Platt said. “Jonathan’s involvement in both groups is a testament to his versatility as a musician.”

A respected figure in the folk radio world, Platt has been hosting and producing music programs for more than 55 years, beginning in Philadelphia in 1969 before making stops in Chicago and eventually settling in New York City in 1979. Since 1997, he has been a vital part of WFUV, serving both as a DJ and in various behind-the-scenes roles, including director of communications.

“I’ve always seen my job as being a bridge between the artists and the audience,” he said. “There’s so much talent out there that doesn’t get heard. “On Your Radar” is a way to change that.”

While On Your Radar has visited the Landmark before.

“I think I’ve done four or five shows at Landmark over the years,” he said. “It’s a wonderful venue—seats about 400 people, which gives the performers a great platform and the audience a rich experience. I wouldn’t want to do more than one a year here, just because of the time and energy involved. But I’m thrilled to bring it back.”

Tickets for June 26 are $35, with a discount for Friends of Landmark.

“These groups are special,” Platt said. “They deserve a space where people can truly listen—and that’s what “On Your Radar” is all about.”

The Landmark on Main Street is located at 232 Main St., in Port Washington. Reserved seating is available and more information can be found at www.landmarkonmainstreet.org.