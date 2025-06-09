Great Neck residents from four villages will head to the polls on Tuesday, June 17, to vote in uncontested elections of various village official positions.

The villages holding elections are Russell Gardens, the Village of Great Neck, Kings Point and Lake Success.

In Russell Gardens, Trustees Martin Adickman and Jane Krakauer are not running for re-election. Running for those seats are Ron Nahum and Andrew Rouchou.

The two trustee terms are for four years.

The village’s election will be held from 12-9 p.m. at the Russell Gardens Village Hall at 6 Tain Drive.

The Village of Great Neck’s election will be for its mayor, two trustee seats and the village justice, with only incumbents running for the three seats.

Running for their seats are Mayor Pedram Bral, Trustee Anne Mendelson, Trustee Steven Hope and Village Justice David Kirsch.

The mayor and trustee positions are for two-year terms, while the village justice is for a four-year term. The Great Neck Board of Trustees proposed last fall to extend the terms of Board of Trustees members from two years to four, but did not implement this change prior to the election.

The Village of Great Neck election will be held at the Great Neck House at 14 Arrandale Ave. from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Running in the Village of Kings Point’s election are also incumbents only, with two trustees and the village justice on the ballot.

Running for re-election are Trustee Hooshang Nematzadeh, Trustee Ira S. Nesenoff and Village Justice Randa Maher. They are running under the Taxpayers’ Party.

The trustee seats are for two-year terms and the village justice is for four years.

The election will be held from noon to 9 p.m. at the Kings Point Village Hall at 32 Steppingstone Lane.

In Lake Success, three trustees are running for re-election unopposed.

The trustees running are Deputy Mayor Gene Kaplan, Trustee Lawrence Farkas and Trustee Marian Lee. They are running under the Village Neighborhood Party.

The three trustees are running for another two-year term.

The election will be held at the Lake Success Community Building at 318 Lakeville Road from noon until 9 p.m.