The Northwell Health Cancer Institute unveiled a $1.1 million, 2,400-square-foot expansion of outpatient infusion at the R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center. It features eight state-of-the-art infusion bays, which enhance patient care and experience at the center’s Don Monti Adult Bone Marrow/Stem Cell Transplantation Program.

The milestone was marked by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting attended by oncology leaders and clinicians, Northwell Health staff and guests.

The expanded infusion center was designed to prioritize patient comfort and well-being during treatment in a modern and healing setting. Each infusion bay area ensures privacy and provides amenities for patients undergoing bone marrow transplants, CAR-T cell therapy and other cellular therapies. The center was created to support and protect patients who are immuno-compromised, or more at risk for infection, and provides a safe and controlled setting, which includes a separate entrance, a large waiting area, reception desk and three nursing stations.

“This expansion at the R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center marks a significant step forward in providing highly specialized treatments and accessible cancer care,” said Dr. Richard Barakat, physician in chief and executive director of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute. “Our commitment to patients is to deliver cutting-edge personalized treatment options while enhancing both the quality and reach of our services in our community and beyond.”

Dr. A. Samer Al-Homsi, a globally recognized leader and system chief of blood and marrow transplant and cellular therapy at the Northwell Health Cancer Institute, shared his vision for the program.

“We have a dedicated team of hematologists, medical oncologists and clinical specialists who all aim to support patients not only with the most advanced treatments available, but to care for patients emotionally and physically, ensuring every aspect of their personalized journey is carefully managed,” he said.

Al-Homsi said the new infusion center will allow patients to benefit from more outpatient treatment options to receive critical treatments instead of the hospital setting, allowing them to recover in the comfort of their own homes overnight and return to the cancer center the next day. Bone marrow transplant patients can often spend several weeks or more in the hospital. “Our 24/7 patient support service ensures that all concerns are addressed, providing continuous care and assistance beyond hospital walls,” said Al-Homsi. “Our aim is to provide patients with exceptional cancer care closer to home.” In addition to bone marrow transplants, the center will offer CAR-T cell therapy, a groundbreaking cancer treatment that empowers patients’ immune systems to combat cancer more effectively. This innovative therapy involves collecting T-cells from the patient, genetically modifying them to enhance their cancer-fighting capabilities and reintroducing them into the patient’s body.