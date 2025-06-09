Northwinds Symphonic Band returns to Sands Point Preserve

Just hours before the Tony Awards, Long Island got a taste of Broadway at Sands Point Preserve on Sunday, June 8. That’s when the Northwinds Symphonic Band performed at the Preserve’s Black Box Theatre, presenting “Broadway, Movies and Light Classics.”

Nearly 200 people were in attendance for a concert that opened with medley of show tunes from “Gypsy.” Other highlights included three prodigy flute soloists playing “The Pennywhistle Song.” Standing ovations went to professional tenor Joe Strobbel, singing “Bring Him Home” from “Les Misérables,” and to Broadway actor Karen Murphy singing “Almost Like Being in Love” from “Brigadoon.” Additional crowd pleasers included songs from “The Wizard of Oz.”

The entertaining program was thanks to conductors Helen P. Bauer and Brandon Bromsey, who designed instrumental and vocal selections from popular movies and Broadway shows, along with familiar classics. The June 8 concert provided an afternoon of entertainment for the entire family.

Music returns to the Preserve on July 13 at 3 p.m. with the “Four Seasons in Music.” Led by Artistic Director Kathryn Lockwood, this professional ensemble will perform works from the greatest composers of Central and South America like Ginastera, Piazolla and Villa Lobos, and other Spanish speaking composers. This event includes a wine reception, and a chance to mingle with the artists. More information is available at sandspointpreserveconservancy.org.