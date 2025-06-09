U.S. Transportation secretary to work with state on LI traffic crashes

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he will work closely with New York State officials to address the persistent surge in traffic fatalities and injuries on Long Island, according to a recent letter sent to U.S. Rep. Laura Gillen (D-4th CD).

In a May 16 response to Gillen’s earlier request for federal intervention, Duffy said the the Transportation Dept. will coordinate with the New York State Department of Transportation and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee “to ensure that these resources will be used to better understand and reduce traffic crashes on Long Island.”

“The department remains committed to eliminating fatal crashes and working with you to achieve that goal,” Duffy wrote in the letter, which Gillen’s office shared.

Gillen had initially reached out to Duffy in March, urging the DOT to examine ”the alarming, unacceptable increase in fatal traffic crashes on Long Island.” Her letter followed a Newsday investigation reporting that more than 2,100 people had died and at least 16,000 suffered serious injuries in vehicle crashes across Long Island over the past decade.

Gillen has since encouraged local municipalities across Long Island to apply for the federal “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program, which offers competitive grants with $5 billion in appropriated funds over five years, 2022-2026. The initiative, established under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, aims to fund projects that redesign hazardous roadways, improve signage and pedestrian safety, and promote public awareness of traffic risks. This year’s deadline for applications is June 26.

“To date hundreds of projects across the country have been funded through this crucial investment. However, we must do more to invest in infrastructure upgrades, creative road-planning, and new technologies to help save lives,” wrote Gillen in her letter to Duffy.

In his response, Duffy noted that the federal government already partners with New York to identify high-crash corridors and award federal safety grants. He added that Long Island is set to receive roughly $1.2 million this fiscal year from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support enforcement efforts, education campaigns, and other safety initiatives.

Although the federal government sets highway safety standards and provides funding, roads on Long Island are largely maintained by state and local entities.

“I’m glad that Secretary Duffy agrees that we must improve Long Island’s dangerous roads. Too many of our community members have lost their lives to traffic accidents. This urgent crisis must end now,” said Gillen in a statement.