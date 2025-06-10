Thousands take to the streets to celebrate Portuguese heritage in Mineola

The streets of Mineola were filled with what felt like the entire village Saturday and for good reason: The state’s largest Portuguese parade was marching through.

“Mineola is really the heart of the Portuguese community in New York state,” said Mineola Mayor Paul Pereira, who is Portuguese himself. “It’s only fitting that the parade be here. It’s a way to celebrate Portuguese culture while still embracing the land that has welcomed us and given us tremendous opportunities.”

Dozens of Portuguese groups, dance troops, soccer teams, motorcycle troops and cultural organizations across the state marched in the 11th annual New York State Portugal Day Parade in Mineola this past Sunday, just a few days before the June 10 Portugal Day holiday. A slew of local politicians, including Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jen DeSena, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, Nassau County Legislator Scott Strauss and Mineola Mayor Paul Pereira joined the lineup as well, marching near the front.

The New York Portuguese American Leadership Council, which organizes the parade, chose Mineola to march because the village has the largest concentration of Portuguese people in the state, primarily due to a wave of immigration in the 1960s through 1980s, the mayor explained.

“Now, the second generation and third generation are keeping the culture alive,” Pereira said. “Things like this that are important for the children and grandchildren and great grandchildren of those first immigrants that moved to Mineola and to New York State to honor their heritage.”

Those marching—and watching alongside the route—were certainly committed to honoring their heritage. Thousands waved flags while dressed head to toe in its colors of red, white, and green.

“We do this because we have Portuguese pride,” said Augusta Rodrigues, a Portuguese woman marching in the parade with the Daughters of Portugal, members of which help carry a giant Portuguese flag down the route. “I think we have a really nice culture. So I like to celebrate it. I came here when I was 9 years old. I was born in Portugal and I like being around Portuguese people.”

“It’s all about the culture. I think we all feel comfortable when we’re among one another’s culture, no matter where we’re from,” she said, adding that she immigrated in 1967 and has been a part of the parade for years. “I am proud of being Portuguese.”

Crystal Fernandes, the president of the New York Portuguese American Leadership Council, shared a similar sentiment about the day.

“It’s just something that really brings a sense of pride for being Portuguese American. It really is an amazing day to be with everyone,” Fernandes said. “It’s festive. Everyone’s dancing and having fun, eating and drinking and it’s just a really great time.”

She added that last year, President Biden declared June Portuguese Heritage Month, which her organization had celebrated.

“Mineola has been really the crux of a lot of Portuguese communities,” Fernandes continued. “It is really profound to have a day, and a month, of Portuguese heritage to show everyone what we’re all about. It’s part of the diversity that we have that makes America fantastic.”

The parade ended in Wilson Park, where the Mineola Portuguese Center was holding its annual carnival, full of classic carnival rides, games and food, as well as traditional Portuguese cuisine like pastel de natas, sardinhas, arroz and bifanas.

“A lot of our Portuguese residents came here years ago, between the 60s and the 90s, and they were all in Mineola,” said Hilda Amaral, the president of events at the Mineola Portuguese Center. “Now the second and third generations have extended out to Carle Place, East Meadow, but they all come to Mineola because of the feasts and the carnival.”

The carnival ran from Friday through Sunday. For many residents, including Amaral, it has been taking place for as long as they can remember. Dance troops, DJs and musicians – some coming all the way from Portugal for the event – play at the carnival throughout the weekend, Amaral said.

The spirited event helps her and others feel close to their heritage.

“It’s just a way to continue our traditions and our folklore, music and food,” Amaral said.

For anyone walking along the parade route full of families picnicking and cheering on the colorful floats or driving down Jericho Turnpike – aptly renamed Portugal Boulevard for the weekend – it’s clear that those traditions and that culture are alive and well in the village.