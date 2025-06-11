Listen Up: How treating hearing loss supports brain health during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

Hearing health is one of the most crucial ingredients to brain health and Alzheimer’s prevention.

June marks Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month — a time to shine a light on the importance of how we can best protect our brain health and prevent cognitive decline While many people focus on diet, exercise, and mental stimulation to keep their brains sharp, when unfortunately, the most crucial ‘ingredient’ for brain health is considered hearing health.

The case for untreated hearing loss and its link to increased dementia and Alzheimer’s disease risk continues to grow stronger. A recent study published in JAMA indicated that nearly one-third of all dementia cases may be attributed to hearing loss. Importantly, the Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention has identified untreated hearing loss as the No. 1 modifiable risk factor for dementia. This means that by taking care of your hearing, you’re also taking a powerful step toward protecting your brain.

How Hearing Loss Affects the Brain

Hearing loss doesn’t just affect your ears — it affects how your brain processes sound and the world around you. When the brain has to work harder to interpret muffled conversations or missing words, it diverts energy and resources away from memory and thinking. Over time, this extra strain can contribute to faster cognitive decline.

Social isolation is another major factor. People with hearing loss often withdraw from conversations and social events because it’s too difficult or frustrating to keep up. Unfortunately, this lack of social engagement is also a major risk factor for decline.

The Power of Early Intervention

The good news: Treating hearing loss can help protect your brain! Studies show that people who treat their hearing loss can maintain stronger cognitive function, stay more socially connected, enjoy a higher quality of life, and potentially keep cognitive decline at bay.

At The Hearing and Brain Centers, we specialize in comprehensive hearing and cognitive care that goes beyond just improving your hearing. Our team understands the critical link between your ears and your brain, and we use advanced diagnostic tools and F.D.A. cleared cognitive screeners to assess your overall hearing and cognitive wellness.

When you address hearing loss early, you’re not just improving your ability to communicate — you’re investing in your long-term brain health.

What You Can Do This Month

As we honor Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, take a moment to think about your hearing health — or that of a loved one. Ask yourself:

Do you struggle to follow conversations in noisy environments?

Have friends or family mentioned you might not be hearing as well?

Do you have a family history of dementia?

Is your memory as sharp as it used to be?

If you have answered yes to any of these questions, we encourage you to stop ignoring your hearing loss and learn more about effective, prescription, treatment options. At the Hearing and Brain Centers, we offer cognitive screenings, a thorough diagnostic process, and prescription hearing treatment to support our community’s brain health.

Let this month be a reminder: hearing well is thinking well. Together, we can take steps to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and support better brain health for life.

To learn more or schedule your appointment, visit hearingcenterofli.com or call 516-212-7722

Dr. Cardano, Founder of Hearing Center of Long Island, Launches New Program to Help Those in Need

Hearing loss affects more than just your ears — it affects your brain, your relationships, and your ability to fully engage in life. That’s why Dr. Larry Cardano, founder of the Hearing Center of Long Island and a recognized leader in cognitive hearing healthcare, is launching an innovative new program designed to serve those in need and help them live more connected, purposeful lives.

A proud member of the Hearing and Brain Centers of America, the Hearing Center of Long Island is guided by the belief that treating hearing loss is a medical necessity — not just a lifestyle choice. Through advanced diagnostics, personalized care, and brain-focused treatment protocols, Dr. Cardano and his team help patients not only hear better but also protect their cognitive health.

Omar, the practice’s dedicated provider, brings a wealth of knowledge, compassion, and clinical expertise to every patient interaction. Chynna, the patient experience coordinator, ensures that each visit is seamless, welcoming, and personalized. Together, they create a warm, supportive environment where patients feel truly cared for and understood.

This year, Dr. Cardano is going even further. With Meaningful Pursuits, he is offering patients the opportunity to engage in a deeper exploration of life purpose and fulfillment.

Once a patient begins treatment — either through the Hearing and Brain Centers or another provider — you’ll have the opportunity to work with Dr. Cardano on Meaningful Pursuits through workshops, coaching sessions, and guided exercises that connect better hearing with a more meaningful, engaged life.

“Our goal is not only to treat hearing loss but to help people reconnect — with loved ones, with the world around them, and with their own sense of purpose,” says Dr. Cardano. “Hearing is the gateway to connection, and connection is essential to living fully.”

The Medical Benefits of Treating Hearing Loss

Treating hearing loss is about more than just improving how well you hear — it’s a critical component of overall health and well-being. Here are five major medical benefits of addressing hearing loss:

Increase in Quality of Life

People who treat their hearing loss often report feeling more connected, confident, and socially active. Better hearing supports relationships, work productivity, and emotional health. Reduce the Risk of Falling

Untreated hearing loss is associated with a greater risk of falls due to decreased spatial awareness and balance. Treating hearing loss can help improve physical safety and coordination. Increase Cognitive Function

Prescriptive hearing technology and other treatments help reduce the cognitive load required to process sounds, freeing up mental energy and supporting clearer thinking, memory, and focus. Reduce the Experience of Tinnitus

Tinnitus often coexists with hearing loss. Treating hearing loss — especially with prescriptive hearing technology — can reduce the severity and impact of tinnitus symptoms for many individuals. Reduce the Risk of Dementia

Numerous studies have linked untreated hearing loss to a higher risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Addressing hearing loss early may help protect long-term brain health.

Dr. Cardano encourages anyone experiencing signs of hearing loss — such as frequently asking others to repeat themselves, struggling to follow conversations in background noise, or feeling fatigued after social interactions — to schedule a consultation.

Whether you’ve just started noticing signs of hearing difficulty or have been living with it for years, now is the time to take control of your health, your connections, and your future.

