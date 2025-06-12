FBI joins search for Old Brookville couple

FBI have reportedly joined the investigation for Peishuan Fan (L.) and JuanJuan Zwang (R.), who were last seen on Sunday, March 30.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reportedly joined the search for Peishuan Fan and JuanJuan Zwang, an Old Brookville couple who went missing in March and have still not been found.

Fan, 48, and Zwang, 44, were reported missing on Monday, March 31, by the Nassau County Police Department. Police said the couple was last seen on Sunday, March 30, at 10:31 p.m. in Old Brookville.

Nassau police said Peishuan and Zwang were last seen on Maria Drive in Old Brookville.

Fan is described as an Asian male who is approximately 5’2” tall and 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Zwang is described as an Asian female who is approximately 5’0” tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Both Fan and Zwang’s clothing descriptions and destinations were unknown when the police first released their statement.

Now, months after the investigation first opened, the FBI has joined the investigation.

Attorney John Carman, representing the couple’s 20-year-old child, said in a previous report that the FBI had gathered information on Fan and Zwang’s disappearance and that county officials had searched the home. The couple reportedly has another child, age 12, and both children have been visited by family members and child protective services officials.

Detective Lt. Scott Skrynecki, a representative from the county police department, said the investigation is currently active.

Skrynecki said the department is utilizing all law enforcement agencies and partnerships, but he is not at liberty to name those partners.

Efforts to reach the FBI were unavailing.