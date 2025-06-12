Long Islanders to join nationwide ‘No Kings’ protests on June 14

‘No Kings’ protests are being held across Long Island, including at the Nassau County courthouse, where other anti-Trump protests took place in April.

Thousands of Long Islanders are expected to participate in a sweeping series of at least a dozen rallies and marches across Nassau and Suffolk counties on June 14 as part of the national No Kings Day of Defiance.

The coordinated effort is among more than 1,500 demonstrations across all 50 states being held on Flag Day, which is also President Donald Trump’s birthday, taking aim at the administration for what organizers call rising authoritarianism, billionaire influence, and economic injustice in the United States. Organizers are calling on local residents from all backgrounds to take part in peaceful, nonviolent protests that will span locations from Mineola to Orient Point.

“Donald Trump wants tanks in the streets and a pompous display of dominance for his birthday — a spectacle meant to look like strength,” the event organizers said in a statement. “But our flag does not belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to all Americans.”

The No Kings rallies emerge amid escalating tensions nationwide, including days of unrest in Los Angeles and confrontations in New York City between police and protestors in opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducting extrajudicial deportations of undocumented immigrants.

On Long Island, No Kings events are being led by an array of local advocacy groups, including the Long Island Progressive Coalition, Assemble Long Island, Engage LI, and the Riverhead and Southampton Town Democratic Committees. Demonstrations will include speeches, marches, music, and artistic expressions of resistance to what organizers describe as a dangerous erosion of democracy and working-class protections.

One of the largest No Kings demonstrations on Long Island will take place in Southampton from 2 to 4:30 p.m., where protesters will gather at Coopers Beach and march down Meadow Lane, nicknamed Billionaire Row, in a direct action targeting wealth inequality. With support from more than 30 organizing groups, including members of the Shinnecock Nation and Starbucks Workers United, speakers will address the impact of billionaires such as Julia Kach and Ken Griffin on issues ranging from climate change to housing affordability. Organizers cite skyrocketing rent and stagnant wages as evidence of an economic system that favors the ultra-wealthy over working people.

In Mineola, nearly 2,000 people are expected to gather for the No Kings protest at the Nassau County Courthouse at 11:30 a.m. The event will begin with a keynote speech from Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, followed by a march to the county legislature. Hosted by groups such as Long Island Network for Change and Show Up LI, the rally will also feature poetry readings, live music, and food donation drives in support of community members facing hardship.

Riverhead will host a No Kings rally from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Suffolk County Supreme Court. Speakers include U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, author and journalist John Avlon, New York State Assemblyman Steve Stern, and Shinnecock artist and educator Denise Silva-Dennis. The event will also feature remarks from Navy veteran Dr. Jack Weber, Southold Councilman Greg Doroski, and community leaders speaking on voting rights, immigrant justice, and environmental protection.

Additional events are scheduled throughout the day in communities including East Hampton, Hampton Bays, Babylon, Patchogue, Orient, and Port Jefferson Station. While some locations are open to the public, others are hosted at private addresses with details provided to registered participants through nokings.org.

Organizers say the goal of the No Kings protest is to reaffirm the principles of democracy, equality, and collective power. The nationwide action also draws symbolic significance from June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress established the U.S. Army to resist the monarchy. Protesters argue that Trump’s $45 million military parade in Washington, D.C., planned for the same day, is an affront to those values.