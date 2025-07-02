Mets legend Mookie Wilson joins Asian Jade Society’s 11th anniversary BBQ

A grand barbecue — and a special guest — commemorated the Suffolk County Police Asian Jade Society’s 11-year anniversary.

Baseball legend Mookie Wilson of the New York Mets was among the several hundred people who attended the June 26 celebration of the Asian Jade Society, an organization that amplifies the voices of Asian American police officers and fosters diversity and community in law enforcement.

Mookie Wilson took pictures with fans and autographed items for them. He also provided the barbecue for the event through Legacy Catering, which is run by the Wilson family. They specialize in a mustard-based Southern Carolina barbecue style.

Joining Wilson in celebrating the Asian Jade Society were family, friends, supporters, law enforcement officers and leadership from Suffolk and Nassau counties.

Belinda Groneman, deputy police commissioner of the Suffolk County Police Department, was the guest of honor. Groneman was recognized for her many years of service to the community.

The furniture giant, Jennifer Furniture, hosted the event at their facility in Farmingdale. Jennifer Furniture also raffled off several of their designer furniture pieces during the event.

Attendees enjoyed the evening with food, music, raffles, beautiful weather and great company.

Happy anniversary to the Asian Jade Society!

