Dawn Del Mastro-Chruma elected board chair of Life’s WORC

Dawn Del Mastro-Chruma has been elected as the new board chairperson of Life’s WORC/The Family Center For Achievement.

The Garden City-based nonprofit organization was launched 54 years ago by Victoria Schneps, the founding president of Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press, with assistance from broadcast journalist icon Geraldo Rivera. Both people remain active with the organization today. The organization provides a variety of services to some 2,000 people with developmental disabilities and autism. It is an employer of more than 600 people. Life’s WORC operates a network of 45 group residences in Suffolk, Nassau, Queens, and Manhattan.

Del Mastro-Chruma initially worked as a media buyer for Young & Rubicam and then FCB. She transitioned into advertising sales first with Weider Publications (Living Fit and Fit Pregnancy), and then with Meredith Publications (Ladies’ Home Journal).

After a number of years, she joined City Outdoor USA in New York City, a leading outdoor advertising sign family-owned business. She did everything from sales to account management, to becoming the President and CEO. In December 2021, she established Del Mastro Outdoor based in New York City. They have unique opportunities in prime locations strategically located in urban, high traffic, hip and trendy neighborhoods throughout the U.S.

Del Mastro-Chruma is also a board member of two industry organizations: OAAA, The Out of Home Advertising Association of America, the premier trade association for out of home advertising, and The Foare Foundation, which funds research and education initiatives critical to the future of out of home advertising.

In 2023 she was recognized as “One of the top 24 women driving growth in out-of-home advertising”, by OOH Today. She joined the Life’s WORC Board six years ago.

Del Mastro-Chruma lives in Rockville Centre with her husband, Christopher, an educator. They are the parents to 24-year-old triplets.

Dawn explains: “My late father, Rick played a major role for many years in the growth and expansion of Life’s WORC. The Family Center For Achievement Building is named after him. This project with its progress and success was his ‘pride & joy’. My father and mother instilled in me the principles of compassion and the art of philanthropy. I hope to use this Life’s WORC leadership platform to sustain my father’s legacy.