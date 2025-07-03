Bestselling author Daniel Silva to appear at Sid Jacobson JCC

Bestselling thriller author, Daniel Silva, will appear at the Sid Jacobson JCC to discuss his latest book.

Bestselling thriller author Daniel Silva will appear at the Sid Jacobson JCC on Sunday, July 13, to discuss his latest novel, “An Inside Job,” as part of the Irene & Ronald Cohen Spotlight Speaker Series.

Silva, known for his acclaimed Gabriel Allon series, will also receive the inaugural Nelson DeMille Award, presented by former U.S. Rep. Steve Israel. The honor recognizes Silva’s impact on the mystery and thriller genre and pays tribute to DeMille’s legacy. Originally scheduled to be presented during the Gold Coast Book Fair in May, the award ceremony was postponed due to travel disruptions.

The event, presented by Gold Coast Forum in collaboration with Theodore’s Books, begins at 6 p.m. and will feature a conversation between Silva and his wife, CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel.

“An Inside Job,” the latest in Silva’s long-running series, follows Allon, a legendary spy and art restorer, as he uncovers a mysterious death in Venice and races to recover a lost Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece. The fast-paced story spans European landmarks, high-stakes art auctions, and Vatican intrigue, culminating in a dramatic showdown in St. Peter’s Square.

Silva’s books have been translated into more than 30 languages and frequently top bestseller lists. His past titles include “The Kill Artist,” “The English Spy,” “The Black Widow,” and “A Death in Cornwall.”

Tickets for the July 13 event are $50 and include a copy of “An Inside Job.” Books will be distributed at the event, and additional copies will be available for purchase courtesy of Theodore’s Books.

Gold Coast Forum is a not-for-profit organization promoting literacy on Long Island. It works closely with Theodore’s Books and recently took over the store’s year-long events program.

Theodore’s Books is an independent bookstore, established in 2021 by Israel. Located in the heart of the historic town of Oyster Bay, Theodore’s Books is the previous home of the 26th president Theodore Roosevelt.

To register for the event visit www.theodoresbooks.com/event/daniel-silva-9780063384217.