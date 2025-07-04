Geraldo Rivera column: You go, girls

In February, after the coming of President Trump 47, college sports became sex segregated. Just as transgender GI’s were kicked out of the military by Executive Order, transgender athletes were banned from participation in women’s sports.

If the order is affirmed by the Supreme Court in the next session which begins in October, self-proclaimed transgender identity would disappear in sports. All NCAA athletes would have to compete and use locker rooms and other intimate facilities only according to the sex they were assigned at birth.

We know where the court is going. Justices have already let stand Tennessee’s law banning gender-affirming surgery on youngsters. Sports are next. Last Thursday the Supreme Court announced it will take up two cases involving transgender female athletes in Idaho and West Virginia.

Given the hysterical tone of the debate, the activists are to blame for the anguish and embarrassment to which the kids are subjected.

When Lia Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania swimmer, was stripped of the Ivy League title, it was painfully apparent that all sides in this controversy sacrificed her well-being.

To placate the Trump administration, the university agreed to apologize for violating Title IX and restrict bathrooms to the original sex of the users.

Only a tiny fraction of all athletes, the trans girls certainly attract disproportionate negative attention. Every time a trans kid out-boxed, outran, out-jumped, or swam a cisgender girl, it was a scandal. A potent political issue, the activists got ahead of the public. It is common sense. On average, boys are bigger, faster and stronger than girls.

Less than 1% of the modern world is said to be transgender or trans, an umbrella term for “persons whose gender identity does not conform to that typically associated with the sex they were assigned at birth.”

The remaining 98% of us are cisgender, that is, male or female. The word is new to me. Cisgender is the opposite of transgender. It was not even in the Oxford Dictionary before 2015, one of those words that comes of age to describe a fad or trend or tactic like “smog” or “internet” or “blitzkrieg.”

Trans people are currently the victims of over-exposure. Championed by the LGBTQ+ community, which wants to smother them with diversity, equity and inclusion, they are being pilloried and scapegoated by Red State right-wingers who want them to disappear.

Caitlin Jenner is the Queen of transgender, born Bruce Jenner the Olympic decathlete gold medalist and Kardashian-in-law. The most famous trans woman in the world, Bruce, as a child, always saw himself in the mirror as a little girl.

Aside from being trans, Caitlin is also a Republican and a supporter of Donald Trump. In 2021, she came out against trans people competing in cisgender sports, saying, “It’s an issue of fairness, and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

Biological girls will be getting all the protection they need this fall. Given the court’s built-in 6-3 conservative majority, it is clear the entire debate over trans athletes will soon be decided against them.

As Caitlin Jenner said, “it’s biology, it is not about exclusion or not being tolerant.”