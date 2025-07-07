East Hills celebrates Fourth of July with music, fireworks, a call for unity

The village of East Hills joined together to celebrate the 249th birthday of America in a July 4 celebration with music, food and fireworks.

Families packed the Great Lawn at the Village of East Hills Park on Thursday evening, July 3, for the annual Fourth of July celebration, which featured live music, local vendors, and a fireworks display that lit up the night sky, despite brief concerns over the weather.

The evening kicked off with a performance of the national anthem by Noteworthy, a local Roslyn a cappella group that performs regularly at community events and nursing homes.

“We’ve got a lot of talent in this neighborhood,” said East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz, who has served as mayor for over 30 years. He praised village staff and officials, including Deputy Mayor Brian Meyerson and trustees Manny Zuckerman, Clara Pomerantz, and Stacey Siegel, for helping to organize the evening and for their year-round dedication to the community.

The celebration drew several local dignitaries, including New York State Sen. Jack Martins and multiple town and village officials. Attendees also included religious leaders from nearby congregations and members of the Roslyn School District.

In a heartfelt speech, Koblenz touched on everything from the village’s fiscal discipline, highlighting a 15-year freeze on village taxes, to the historical significance of Independence Day.

“This holiday we’re celebrating the Declaration of Independence, which established a new country away from British rule,” Koblenz said. “Next year, our country will celebrate its 250th anniversary, and East Hills will be a part of that.”

Before concluding his speech, Koblenz addressed the men and women being held by Hamas as a result of the Hamas Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

“I only pray for their release and freedom,” Koblenz said. “Our enemies are watching how we behave to each other and will seize on that opportunity in the future.”

He urged residents to look beyond differences in belief, religion, or ethnicity and to strive for peaceful coexistence, “Let’s live in peace together,” he said.

A celebration of America wouldn’t be complete without food.

Andreas Fuentes, co-owner of the local business Açaí Ya Again, was among the vendors serving the crowd. His family-run, 100% organic smoothie and bowl stand opened in July 2024 and now operates out of East Hills Park and a summer camp in Roslyn.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this community,” Fuentes said. “It’s a great crowd, and it’s always a pleasure to be here.”

Also catering the event was Delicacies Gourmet, a popular Roslyn-based deli and catering company known for its extensive menu of fresh sandwiches, salads, and hot entrées, as well as its longstanding commitment to serving the local community with quality food and service.

As the sun set, fireworks filled the sky, synchronized to music selected by Deputy Mayor Meyerson.

“If you like the music, tell him,” Koblenz joked. “If you don’t, don’t tell him.”

After the fireworks, local resident Doris Toepfer reflected on what keeps her coming back year after year.

“I’ve been coming since they first started,” Toepfer said. “It’s wonderful, the music, the people, the fireworks. Rain or shine, I wouldn’t miss it.”