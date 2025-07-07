Glen Cove Board of Ed swears in new superintendent, board members

Angela Riamo was sworn in as the Glen Cove Board of Education’s president for the 2025-2026 school year.

Gearing up for the 2025-2026 school year, the Glen Cove City Board of Education swore in Alexa Doeschner as the school district’s new superintendent as well as board members Angela Raimo as president and Anne Markoulis as vice president on Wednesday, July 2.

Doeschner, who was the former assistant superintendent for curriculum instruction and technology, will take Maria Rianna’s place as superintendent.

“I deeply value the trust and confidence you have placed in me and I do not take it for granted. I remain fully committed to serving the students and staff of the Glen Cove City School District and I look forward to working with this board and with future boards to support the success and well-being of every student,” Doeschner said.

In addition, the board swore in both newcomer Brett Miller and incumbent Lia Leone as trustees, while Raimo and Markoulis were sworn in as president and vice president, respectively. Raimo served as the board’s vice president during the 2024-2025 academic year.

As superintendent, Doeschner attended and the Glen Cove High School, Finley Middle School, and YMCA Pre-K moving-up and graduation ceremonies, which she highlighted at the meeting.

She especially congratulated the high schoolers, saying, “It is a proud moment for all of us, and we cheer them on as they move past our building and into the world.”

The presentation also featured various pictures of Deasy Elementary School, which is under renovation. New student representative Ryan Martino was not in attendance due to a golf tournament.