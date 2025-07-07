Hardy Brothers return for TNA Slammiversary at UBS Arena July 20

TNA Wrestling’s signature event, Slammiversary, will take over UBS Arena in Belmont Park on July 20, bringing high-octane action and legendary talent to New York’s biggest sports market. Among the marquee attractions: pro wrestling royalty Matt and Jeff Hardy, collectively known as The Hardys, who are set to return to the spotlight in a title-contending ladder match that pays homage to the style they helped make famous.

“July 20 is going to be a huge extravaganza,” said Matt Hardy during a recent visit to Long Island. “We’re going to show all four tag teams at UBS what a real ladder match is all about. I promise you—this will be the most indelible ladder match the people have ever seen.”

Slammiversary, one of the most anticipated pay-per-view events in pro wrestling, will see the TNA World Heavyweight Championship defended, along with several high-profile title matches. For The Hardys, it’s a chance to reclaim the TNA World Tag Team Titles in a match format that has become synonymous with their names.

“We are the kings of the ladder match,” Hardy said. “Jeff and I earned that through blood, sweat, tears—falling off 10-foot ladders, 12-foot ladders, going through tables, destroying our bodies.”

The Hardys, who made their professional debut in 1993, are among the most decorated tag teams in the history of pro wrestling, having held titles across WWE, WCW, TNA and ROH. Their longevity in the sport is nearly unparalleled.

“The average career span in this sport is seven or eight years,” Hardy said. “We’re in year 33. In October, it’ll be 34 years. We’ve held world tag team titles in four different decades—from the ’90s to now. And we still love this like we just started.”

As part of the promotional lead-up to Slammiversary, the Hardys were in the New York area from June 24–26, connecting with fans and the community. Their appearances included a pro wrestling masterclass at Create A Pro Academy in Hicksville and a visit to young patients at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

The visit wasn’t just about wrestling—it was about giving back, reflecting on a career built from humble beginnings and the drive to pursue an unlikely dream.

“We grew up very poor,” Hardy said. “We worked in tobacco fields on the Hardy compound in North Carolina. Our dad told us we were crazy when we started wrestling—losing money to travel and perform. But once we made it, he became our biggest fan.”

Their bond as brothers has been foundational to their success and identity in the sport.

“We were just two kids from Cameron, North Carolina, who dreamed of winning the tag team titles one time,” Hardy said. “We’ve now won 14. Our relationship as brothers and our passion for this sport—that’s what’s kept us going.”

Beyond the spectacle of the ring, Hardy spoke candidly about wrestling as both sport and art.

“Wrestling is the most unique form of entertainment,” he said. “We’re professional athletes, we’re stunt performers and we’re storytellers. We go out there and beat each other up—physically, for real—but we’re also telling a story that connects with the audience.”

That connection is stronger than ever, he said, thanks to a wrestling resurgence across the globe.

“Wrestling is in a boom period again. With WWE on Netflix and TNA’s own resurgence, the sport is more mainstream than ever,” Hardy said. “Sold-out arenas, incredible crowds—wrestling gives people an escape. They come to see heroes defeat villains and in a world full of uncertainty, we all need that.”

The Hardys’ return to TNA and their role in Slammiversary is symbolic of that renewed passion—for themselves and the fans.

“We’re in the best shape of our lives, even if we’re a little slower or less flexible,” Hardy added with a laugh. “No one at our age has performed at this level. And we’re still innovating, still inspiring. We’re living our dream every single day.”

Tickets for Slammiversary are available now at Ticketmaster.com. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view from UBS Arena.

“New York is the biggest market in the world,” Hardy said. “It’s only fitting that we bring one of our biggest shows to Long Island. This is going to be something people never forget.”