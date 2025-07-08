Hochul provides Long Island with extra drones to protect beachgoers from sharks

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state was expanding and updating surveillance capabilities, including new drones and drone operators at Long Island State Park beaches.

“Our Long Island State Park beaches are cherished by New Yorkers and visitors alike — perfect places to get offline, get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” Hochul said.

The state gave the region six additional drones to detect sharks and other dangers in the water, bringing Long Island’s total to 28 drones.

The state also trained eight new drone pilots for a total of 48 drone operators among operations staff, lifeguards and park police.

Hochul also said that one large enterprise drone was assigned to park police with thermal imaging, laser-range finding and high-quality cameras, which allow for nighttime surveillance and patrols in adverse weather conditions. This drone can also drop personal flotation devices in emergencies.

The governor said she encourages beachgoers to remain alert and always follow the directions of lifeguards and park staff.

State Parks Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said his staff is well prepared to safeguard beachgoers during the summer and that he encourages people to follow the state’s guidelines.

“Being aware of rip currents, following the State’s shark safety guidance, and keeping in mind that our coastal areas are part of a wild and natural marine ecosystem will help swimmers avoid danger while enjoying some fun in the sun,” Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said.

Multiple shark sightings had already been reported in Nassau County leading up to the July 4 weekend. County Executive Bruce Blakeman also held a press conference on June 30, where he announced increased safety measures at beaches.

Hochul said state park lifeguards scan and patrol the waters from shore and by surfboat and personal watercraft for any dangerous marine life, such as sharks. Park staff patrol the beachfront as well, using drones to search the water for dangerous marine life or large schools of fish that may attract them.

Beachgoers are encouraged to follow shark safety guidance set by the state Department of Environmental Conservation:

Avoid areas with schools of fish, splashing fish, or diving seabirds.

Avoid swimming at dusk, night, and dawn.

Avoid murky water.

Swim, paddle and surf in groups.

Stay close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom.

Always follow the instructions of lifeguards and park staff.

The state says that when there is a shark sighting or interaction, swimming is suspended, and all swimmers are cleared from the water. Swimming is allowed to resume at least one hour after the last confirmed sighting.

In addition, the Long Island Coastal Awareness Group, made up of over 200 people from Queens and Long Island, is notified so they can take appropriate action.