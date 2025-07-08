National Night Out coming to Syosset

With the first Tuesday in August less than a month away, National Night Out organizers are already planning for their event at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park

National Night Out is an annual event in which neighborhoods across the country plan community events on the same night, aiming to enhance the region’s relationship with its police force, according to the campaign’s website.

This year’s event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 5 at 7800 Jericho Turnpike in Syosset.

Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker is partnering with the Nassau County Police Department’s 2nd Precinct, Legislators Samantha Goetz and Rose Walker and other community members for the national celebration this year.

Last year’s Long Island events, one of which was scheduled at the Mid-Island Y JCC in Plainview, were canceled due to weather concerns.

This year’s is a hopeful return to form, as the National Night Out honors “police-community partnerships” and “neighborhood camaraderie” to make their communities safer and more caring, Drucker’s office said.

“National Night Out is such an important opportunity to bring everyone together, spanning the spectrum of all ages and backgrounds, in support of our shared pursuit of safe and vibrant communities,” Drucker said. “I am excited to be working with our partners in law enforcement and so many outstanding community organizations as we prepare an exciting and unifying evening at Syosset-Woodbury Park that promises something for everyone!”

The event will showcase dozens of vendors and community partners that support business, education, and healthcare. There will also be live music, giveaways from local businesses and community groups, raffles, refreshments and more.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or a sponsor for this year’s National Night Out can contact Drucker’s office at 516-571-6216 or adrucker@nassaucountyny.gov for additional information.