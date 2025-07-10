Port Washington’s free summer music program engages students in ensemble learning

While many students set their instruments aside for the summer, more than 185 young musicians in Port Washington are picking them up for a unique opportunity to stay musically engaged through the district’s free Summer Music Program.

Hosted at Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School, the program offers two two-week sessions, June 30 through July 11 and July 14 through July 25, for incoming fourth- through eighth-grade students. Participants attend daily from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a brief outdoor recess. Each session concludes with a celebratory concert, giving students a chance to showcase what they’ve learned in a real-world ensemble setting.

The Summer Music Program is open only to Port Washington residents. While no transportation is provided, students receive full instruction in strings, woodwinds, brass, and percussion, with guidance from certified teachers. First-time fourth-grade band students must be registered in band at their home school to attend.

“The students have a great time making music with friends and meeting students from the other schools in the district,” said Kevin Scully, director of creative arts.

The program has seen tremendous growth since Scully joined the district in 2014, when only 12 students participated in a small lesson format.

Now, more than three-quarters of the students are returnees, and the program includes ensemble rehearsals, small group lessons, and support for beginners selecting their first instrument.

Once a fee-based program, it was initially funded through HEARTS Port Washington grants, a community initiative, run by volunteers, that supports the arts in Port Washington.

“We love when a program can grow to the point where it has such a demand, such an audience, that it can be self-funded by an entity, like the school in this case,” said Eric Gerwitz, board president of HEARTS.

Additional support came from American Rescue Plan funds in 2021, and the district has since absorbed the program into its regular budget, ensuring it remains free for all Port Washington residents.

“It gives students of all socioeconomic backgrounds a chance to participate in a meaningful summer activity while growing as musicians and making new friends,” Scully said.

The July 11 concert will be held at 12:30 p.m., and the July 25 concert will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School. Students will remain at the school until the conclusion of each performance.