Public Relations Professionals of Long Island elects new slate of leadership and looks to the future

Public Relations Professionals of Long Island new board of officers and directors; (left to right) Theresa Jacobellis, Gail Deutchman, Deana Ambrosio, Janine Logan, Mark Grossman and Alexandra Zendrian.

Long Island’s largest network of communication professionals announced on Tuesday a new slate of leadership with promises of new directions for the over 30-year-old organization.

Public Relations Professionals of Long Island, founded in 1990, is a regional trade association and network for those working in the communications field, such as public relations, publicity and media relations.

The extensive network of nearly 100 members held elections for its board of officers and directors on June 26 at Verona Ristorante on Melville Road in Farmingdale, where it elected four incumbents and five members in a fully unopposed race.

Mark J. Grossman, the new executive vice president who has been a part of the organization for over a decade, expressed excitement for the new leadership with advice to the younger leaders that they should take the network in bold new places.

“Think about things from a zero base,” said Grossman. “Try to give a fresh perspective, think of the opportunity as a blank slate, and fill in that blank slate with things that they think will help to advance people’s knowledge and skills in public relations and communications, and think of new ways of delivering this information.”

The election took place during the organization’s annual meeting in a room of around 40 members. Janine Logan won the presidency, Mark Grossman was elected executive vice president, Diana Bassett was elected first vice president, and Theresa Jacobellis was elected treasurer. All of them were previous holders of different board positions.

Sarah Logan as secretary, as well as the entire roster of new directors of Deana Ambrosio, Gail Deutchman, Marilyn Velez and Alexandra Zendrian, are all new to their respective roles and were previously only members who expressed interest in higher positions.

“Our incoming board includes some of the most talented and forward-thinking communicators on Long Island,” said Logan. “I’m excited about the fresh perspectives they’ll bring as we continue to build value for our members.”

Grossman said all candidates ran uncontested but still required a majority vote to win, and all did so. The executive vice president went on to say the newly elected officials are coming during the organization’s ongoing rebuilding phase following its membership decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the fresh faces on the board being a welcome addition.

The organization offers yearly events and programs, educating its members on various aspects of communication work, such as its new “PR in a Pitch” series, which gives workshops on topics such as AI, media relations, and podcasting. That spectrum of subjects outside of public relations is why, according to Grossman, the organization has begun talks of a possible rebrand.

“We’re also kind of looking at who we are as an organization,” said Grossman. “We recognize that the name of the organization is Public Relations Professionals of Long Island, but that public relations doesn’t necessarily define what the membership does…There’s a much bigger tent that public relations might be almost too narrow a name to define who we are.”

Rebrand plans are not settled and are up to new leaders, but Grossman mentioned it could see a complete re-naming of the organization and a new slogan.

The new board will meet monthly, and members are to expect a program either monthly or bi-monthly.