HEARTS launches free summer visual arts program in Port Washington

A beloved local nonprofit is bringing more color and creativity to Port Washington this summer with the launch of its first-ever visual arts program for students, entirely free of charge.

HEARTS, Helping Enrich the Arts in Port Washington, a volunteer-run organization that has supported arts education for over 15 years, has launched a two-week summer art program aimed at giving students in grades four through eight meaningful, hands-on creative experiences outside the classroom.

Co-founded by Damon Gersh and Sheri Suzzan, HEARTS has long provided grants to both school and community programs, enriching Port Washington through music, dance, theater, poetry, and visual art. The organization is funded entirely by community donations and annual fundraisers.

The new summer art program, which runs from July 7 through July 18, was inspired by the success of the district’s longstanding summer music program, itself originally supported by HEARTS grants and now fully funded by the district. The idea to expand into visual arts came from Sue Geffken Burton, a visual arts teacher at Daly Elementary School, who submitted the proposal to HEARTS.

“There had never been a summer visual arts option in Port, and Sue came to us with a clear, thoughtful vision,” said Eric Gewirtz, HEARTS PW board president. “The response was overwhelming, all 50 slots were filled on the first day.”

Classes are taught by Burton and fellow elementary art teacher Jocelyn Worrall from Guggenheim Elementary. Held Monday through Friday from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m., the two-hour sessions give students time to dive into projects that aren’t always possible during the school year.

“What’s wonderful about the two-hour clips is that we can expand on ideas that we can’t do in class,” Burton said.

The program includes creative workshops like papier mâché fish, spin art, graffiti, and a found-object art lab, where students build artwork using miscellaneous items found in the classroom. Each of the two classes hosts 25 students, allowing for more personalized instruction and interaction across age groups.

Geffken Burton said one of her favorite things about the mixed age group classes is seeing the older students willingly help the younger students.

“We’re proud to provide accessible arts programming that reflects the demand and diversity of our community,” Gewirtz said. “Programs like this demonstrate the vital need for arts access, and HEARTS is incredibly proud to support it with a grant, and to continue it next year.”

With strong demand, positive feedback, and a full roster, HEARTS is already planning to bring the visual arts program back next summer, with hopes of expanding further based on interest and success.

For more information about HEARTS and its programs, visit heartspw.org/.