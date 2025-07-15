Nassau IDA gives Alpine’s Westbury development tax breaks

The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency has granted tax breaks for Alpine Residential’s 187-unit development in Westbury.

The new apartment complex will be constructed at the intersection of Union Avenue and Linden Avenue in the village’s transit-oriented development zone. Alpine is designating 23 units, or 12% of the building, as affordable housing, as well as three units as veteran-preferred housing.

The Nassau IDA approved a 20-year tax incentive package that includes a sales tax exemption of up to $1.7 million.

Todd Schefler said the Westbury project has been in the works for years, and the tax breaks allow it to proceed.

“With today’s interest rates, tariffs and everything going on, it’s been challenging to get projects launched,” he said. “We’re excited to really get the pieces to fit on this one.”

Westbury Mayor Peter Cavallaro previously said construction on the new complex will start later this year or early next year. The new building will likely open in early 2028.

The village’s board of trustees voted to approve the building at its April 3 meeting, granting developer Alpine Residential permission to proceed with their plans for the transit-oriented affordable development.

Cavallaro previously said that the development would be good for the downtown area and for Westbury’s tax base. He said it would allow the village to spread the tax burden across more property and people, putting less pressure on each individual.

“It’s consistent with our overall view towards what we need to do for the future, to keep the village strong and sustainable and attractive with a healthy downtown,” he said.

Alpine’s project is the third transit-oriented multifamily complex to begin development in Westbury since 2022, along with The Shelby and Cornerstone at Westbury.

The village had rezoned around the train station in order to commit to transit-oriented development. Westbury is one of several Long Island municipalities considered a Pro Housing Community by the state.

Schefter said Alpine had previously also needed approval from the Westbury School District to move forward with its project.

Plans for the apartment were originally announced in September 2024. At the time, concerns were raised about the location, traffic, and accessibility for the fire department. Alpine representatives addressed those concerns prior to the development’s approval at the April meeting.

Nicholas Tortorella, a licensed professional engineer in New York State and a traffic engineering project manager, said at a previous village board meeting that Alpine would install an all-way stop control in the project area, which includes new stop signs, rumble strips, flashing lights and a speed radar.

Alpine is also in the process of constructing a 189-unit apartment building in Hicksville.