Plumbing Contractors Association of Long Island announces annual golf outing

The Plumbing Contractors Association of Long Island is proud to announce its 29th Annual Golf Outing, which will take place on Monday, Sept. 15, at the Colonial Springs Golf Club, located at 1 Long Island Avenue in Farmingdale.

This highly anticipated event brings together industry professionals and supporters for a festive day of golf, camaraderie, and charitable giving. Proceeds from the outing will benefit this year the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nationally recognized organization that honors our nation’s first responders, military heroes, and their families.

“Our annual golf outing is a longstanding tradition that has generated several hundred thousand dollars over the years to charity,” said Jeff Connelly, president of the Plumbing Contractors Association of Long Island. “Supporting Tunnel to Towers again this year was an easy decision. The organization does extraordinary work supporting those who sacrifice so much for us. We invite everyone to be a part of this special day, whether you’re swinging a club, joining us for dinner and raffles, or making a donation; your participation makes a difference.”

The event will include a full round of golf on a premier Long Island course, food and refreshments throughout the day, dinner, cocktails and prize raffles in the evening, and the opportunity to sponsor tee signs and support the event even if you are unable to attend.

For more information on how you can support the Plumbing Contractors Association of Long Island and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please call PCALI at 631-759-5592 or email contact@pcali.org.