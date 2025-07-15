Teen charged with murder following fatal stabbing in Mineola

A 15-year-old was charged with second-degree murder following a fatal stabbing last Friday in Mineola.

Nassau County police said that they received a 911 call at 12:29 a.m. about a stabbing at a Roosevelt Place residence. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 32-year-old man with a stab wound in his abdomen. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The 15-year-old was arrested at the scene and arraigned Saturday before Judge Andrea Phoenix. His case was adjourned Tuesday to the Youth Part, which handles serious cases involving juveniles.

The police and district attorney’s office did not provide any information on what led to the incident or whether the victim and suspect had any prior relationship.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said that the 15-year-old was in the country illegally, according to a report from News 12. His office has not provided any support for this claim, and neither the police nor the district attorney’s office has confirmed the suspect’s immigration status.

Over the weekend, Mineola Public Schools Superintendent Michael Nagler sent an email to parents regarding the stabbing, which happened near Mineola High School.

Nagler said the incident “does not involve the district in any way,” but added that the high school would increase security out of an abundance of caution.