A rendering of the new Tony’s Di Napoli restaurant planned to open on Manhasset’s Miracle Mile.

A classic New York City Italian restaurant will be making the hop over to Long Island as Tony’s Di Napoli polishes plans to bring its family-style fare to Manhasset.

The restaurant is planning to join Manhasset’s Miracle Mile, taking over the former location of TGI Friday’s at 1445 Northern Blvd.

The Miracle Mile is a shopping destination and hot spot for luxury stores and restaurants spanning Northern Boulevard and culminating with the Manhasset Americana.

“I think it would be a fantastic area for Tony’s Di Napoli,” third-generation owner Stuart Wetanson said.

Long Island’s restaurant culture is strong, and Wetanson said he is optimistic about their success in opening a restaurant in Manhasset. He added that Tony’s Di Napoli will fill a dearth of family-style Italian on the island and bring something new to the community.

Wetanson said customers should expect all the classic Tony’s Di Napoli at their Long Island location, with the same food, service and other offerings. The only changes, Wetanson said, are to the design of the restaurant which will cater to their new locale on Long Island.

“We plan to build a really, really beautiful restaurant,” Watanson said.

The restaurant is still in its permitting phase with plans to open in early 2026.

Tony’s Di Napoli is owned and operated by the Wetanson family, starting as a business partnership between Herb Wetanson and his son Greg Wetanson.

Their first restaurant opened on the Upper East Side in 1990, taking inspiration from Don Peppe’s in Ozone Park, a restaurant the Wetanson family frequented, and another famed Italian restaurant in New York City. Their Time Square location opened in 2002.

Tony’s Di Napoli operates two locations in Manhattan – one in Times Square and the other on the Upper East Side. After 35 years of serving up classic Italian dishes, Tony’s Di Napoli has become a spot for both locals and tourists.

Despite garnering name recognition as a tourist destination, Tony’s Di Napoli’s cuisine is still revered as if it was a hidden gem.

Tony’s Di Napoli’s expansion marks the first time it will step foot outside the five boroughs, making it easier for Long Islanders to enjoy their iconic dishes.

But this is not the first time the Wetansons have set foot on Long Island, making their newest restaurant more of a homecoming for them.

“The prospect of a restaurant that directly is a place where my family can gather, where my community can gather, where I can be very present and very involved with the clientele and the community is really exciting to me,” said Wetanson, who lives on Long Island.

The Wetansons are no strangers to the restaurant industry on Long Island, founding Wetson’s Hamburgers in Levittown in 1959. The burger chain was later sold to Nathan’s Famous.

They also operate Dallas BBQ, which has multiple locations throughout New York City and New Jersey.