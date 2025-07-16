Arturo Sandoval to headline 2025 Tilles Jazz Fest in celebration of music and community

The Tilles Jazz Fest returns for its second year on Saturday, July 19, with Grammy-winning trumpeter Arturo Sandoval and acclaimed guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli topping a dynamic, genre-spanning lineup at Long Island University’s Post campus.

Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center, the day-long festival will fill four stages — including two outdoors on the Great Lawn and University Arches and two indoors at the Winnick House and Tilles Center Concert Hall — with a diverse mix of jazz legends and rising stars.

Headlining the evening performance in the Tilles Center Concert Hall are Sandoval and the John Pizzarelli Big Band, presenting Dear Mr. Sinatra, a tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes that wraps the festival in swinging, big-band style.

“This is a festival where legends meet the future,” said Tom Dunn, executive and artistic director of the Tilles Center. “It’s a joyful celebration of jazz in all its forms — on a campus built for discovery, creativity and community.”

All-Day Music, All-Ages Fun

From noon to night, music fans of all ages can enjoy a rich lineup that includes Afro-Cuban percussionist Pedrito Martínez, Saturday Night Live trumpeter Summer Camargo, brass powerhouse The Gotham Kings, vocalist Vanisha Gould, Brazilian-American singer Jamile and the hard-grooving New Jazz Underground trio. Ensembles featuring standout LIU students and alumni will also perform.

Beyond the music, guests can enjoy local food trucks, artisan vendors and the “Swingin’ Kidz Zone,” which includes crafts, face painting, jazz-themed games and an instrument petting zoo led by Tilles Center’s teaching artists. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to relax and take in the day.

Day passes are $55 for adults, $15 for ages 11–18 and free for children 10 and under. Evening concert tickets, which include Sandoval and Pizzarelli’s performance, are sold separately or as part of a $100 all-event pass ($75 for attendees 18 and under).

A Conversation with Arturo Sandoval

Ahead of his headlining appearance, Long Island Press spoke with Sandoval for an exclusive interview, opening up about his upcoming album, his musical roots and his philosophy on staying passionate through decades of performing.

Now in his 70s, the Cuban-born trumpeter is still breaking new ground — this time with the help of family. “My son and his wife, who’s also my manager, are producing my next album,” Sandoval revealed. “It’s the first time they’re doing it and I didn’t include them — they included themselves!” he laughed. “They said, ‘You do what we say!’ So it’s been a very interesting and joyful process.”

Despite being known as a jazz legend, Sandoval resists labels.

“I don’t consider myself a jazz player. I’m a music lover,” he said. His journey started with traditional Cuban music, then shifted to classical after attending Havana’s National School of Arts. “I didn’t hear jazz until later. When I discovered Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie, that changed my life.”

His 1998 relocation to the U.S., aided by Gillespie and chronicled in the HBO film For Love or Country, starring Andy García, marked a personal and creative rebirth. “I was born again when I came to the U.S.,” Sandoval said. “Everything changed for me and my family. I feel so grateful.”

Sandoval composed the score for the film and won an Emmy Award for it — a fact he humbly mentioned only after encouragement. “It’s two hours, filled with great actors.”

When asked about longevity and staying motivated, Sandoval offered wisdom rooted in humility.

“Whatever happened in the past is gone. The future? That’s in God’s hands. I live for today,” he said. “I’ll stop playing the day God decides. Until then, I’ll keep learning.”

He also stressed that perseverance beats raw talent.

“I don’t believe talent is everything. Passion, discipline, commitment — those are what matter. If you want to be a musician, don’t let anyone discourage you. Learn, work hard and never give up.”

A Jazz Giant with Deep Roots

Sandoval started playing trumpet at 11, inspired by local music programs in his hometown in Cuba.

“My aunt Angelina — a true angel — bought me my first trumpet,” he recalled. “I taught myself at first. No real teacher, just a lot of trial and error.”

His career highlight? Meeting and playing with his mentor, Dizzy Gillespie.

“We met in May 1977 and played the same day. That changed everything,” he said. “There may be no recording of it, but it’s burned into my memory.”

Tickets and details for Jazz Fest are available at tillescenter.org.