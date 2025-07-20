Collective Soul’s Ed Roland on Elvis, double albums and 30 years of rock

When Collective Soul recorded their most recent album, last year’s two-CD set “Here to Eternity,” it was on the site of Elvis Presley’s California estate in Palm Springs, Calif. And while Jones Beach is about 1,100 miles from Graceland, founding member/vocalist/guitarist Ed Roland promises the rock and roll inspiration will be no less infectious when the band comes to Wantagh on July 31.

“Everyone is just enjoying this moment in time,” he said. “It’s just great that 30 years later we can all just look at each other and hug each other. There are no egos. We’re just going out and playing our songs for the people. And it’s been great.”

As for the experience of cutting a record on the same premises where Presley laid his head roughly 46 years after he left this mortal coil, Roland admits that it felt like the King was lending vibes from beyond the grave.

“It was lots and lots of fun,” he explained. “You could feel the presence. You’re hanging your clothes up in Elvis’s closet. You’re using Elvis’ bathroom—simple things like you’re cooking on the same utilities he used when he passed. It was old school and it was interesting. He had his Tiki bar in there where we had breakfast. He had his party room where I set up vinyl in and we had dance parties. We just went for it. It was great. We were of age too and with us being southern and him being from the South, he was a god.”

Adding to this creative adventure was the band’s decision to film “Give Me a Word: The Collective Soul Story,” the band’s first-ever documentary [full-length documentary released July 8, 2025]. It tells the band’s untold history: the family component to the band, the creativity, and the wisdom that has been hard-won throughout Collective Soul’s journey.

“What a ride, what a ride,” Roland said. “So many things to say, so many songs to sing, and so many songs to write. To be with this band for over 30 years is such a blessing. Hopefully, you see the love, the process and the gratitude we have for our fans and where this life has placed us.”

A preacher’s kid who grew up with his brother watching mom play piano in church while his pop served as the musical director, Roland’s early musical influences included The Cars and AC/DC.

“’Dirty Deeds’ came out and it was one of those records I couldn’t bring into the house,” Roland said. “It was pure, great rock and roll. With The Cars, I saw them open for Foreigner. I didn’t know who they were. Back in the day, you’d get to the venues early and you didn’t know who the opening bands were. They came out and played and it was like, ‘Who are these weird cats? This is awesome.’ It was different than Foreigner, but in a good way. From there, it went to The Clash, The Police and other New Wave acts—my generation.”

With Collective Soul’s recent studio outing being a double disc, Roland was more than happy to share some of the favorite double-albums he cut his teeth on when he was an aspiring rock and roll star.

Elton John – “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” (1973)

“Elton John was my favorite growing up and I would have learned how to play piano instead of starting on clarinet, but I didn’t have the patience and talent to learn it when I started playing in junior high school. But for me, every song on this album is a masterpiece.”

The Beatles – “The Beatles” [aka “The White Album”] (1968)

“It all comes down to The Beatles’ ability to stretch sounds and songs in different genres, if that makes sense. They just were not afraid.”

The Rolling Stones – “Exile On Main St.” (1972)

“This album is pure, unadulterated rock and roll. You can call it a hot mess at times. You can call it genius. I just love the fact that you can feel the energy that they’re in a room and getting that track down.”

Peter Frampton – “Frampton Comes Alive!” (1976)

“I just love that album and I love Peter’s playing. When I first started playing guitar, I would listen to that record and try to learn what he was doing, but I couldn’t do it.”

Collective Soul will be appearing with Live on July 31 at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, 1000 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh. For more information, visit www.jonesbeach.com or call 800-745-3000.