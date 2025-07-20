Roslyn native Corey Paige brings “happy art” to Sunrise Day Camp’s new changing station

Roslyn native, Corey Paige, was commissioned to paint a mural on the all new changing station walls at Sunrise Day Camp.

Roslyn native artist Corey Paige returned to her roots this summer with a colorful and heartfelt mural installed at Sunrise Day Camp–Long Island, part of a $500,000 project unveiled in partnership with the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

Paige, who grew up in East Hills and attended Roslyn schools through middle school, created the vibrant artwork featured throughout the camp’s brand-new 8,000-square-foot changing station.

The mural showcases her signature joyful aesthetic, filled with bright colors, hearts, smiley faces, and nods to beloved camp traditions, while also incorporating imagery from the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

“I like to say I create happy art,” Paige said. “When these campers are going through difficult challenges, my hope is that the art can bring a little joy and positivity to their day.”

Sunrise Day Camp–Long Island is the world’s only dedicated day camp for children with cancer and their siblings. It offers summer camp and year-round programs completely free of charge. The new changing station includes multi-stall and ADA-compliant bathrooms, custom benches, and accessible storage space to better support over 600 campers each summer.

Paige’s connection to the Sunrise Association and the Garden of Dreams Foundation made her an ideal fit for the project. She previously collaborated with both organizations and was enthusiastic when asked to contribute her art to a space that provides joy and respite to children facing illness.

The mural also marked a personal full-circle moment for Paige, who was once a camp counselor herself and got her start in art by drawing for friends and campers.

“I went to Pierce Day Camp in Roslyn and to their sleepaway camp, Pierce Camp Birchmont,” Paige said. “I loved being a counselor. I love working with kids, and it was such an amazing thing that I did growing up.”

Her career as a muralist and designer took off during the pandemic when she began sharing her process on social media, leading to commissioned pieces and partnerships nationwide.

“This project was incredibly meaningful to me,” she said. “To create something that feels fun, hopeful and uplifting in a space like Sunrise is exactly why I do what I do.”

The Garden of Dreams Foundation, which works with the MSG family of companies, provided $275,000 in funding for the changing station project. Since 2006, the foundation has supported hundreds of thousands of young people through community projects, education, and inspiration.

Sunrise Association President and CEO Arnie Preminger said the project is more than a facility update—it’s a step toward creating “moments of freedom, joy and healing.”

For more information or to support either organization, visit gardenofdreamsfoundation.org and sunrisedaycamp-longisland.org.