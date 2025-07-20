Glen Cove takes a tropical theme at Island Vibes celebration

Glen Cove got a taste of the tropics this month with an Island Vibes Block Party, held at Garvies Point. The festivities featured a variety of games, like connect four and corn hole, with food trucks and live music on Thursday, July 17.

Mayor Pam Panzenbeck said the event was a “fantastic night” filled with “music, food and camaraderie.”

“We just want people to come out, have fun, and really enjoy themselves. Throw on something tropical, bring your friends and family, and take in a summer night by the water,” said Roni Jenkins, a representative from the mayor’s Office.

The event, which started at 6:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00 p.m., saw hundreds of attendees. But summertime fun isn’t something new in Glen Cove. The city has hosted similar summer celebrations in the past, like last year’s “Sip into Summer.”

Jenkins said this year’s theme was inspired by the idea that “Thursdays are the new Fridays” during the summertime.

“This event takes it to the next level with more food and drink vendors, kids’ games, tropical décor, and live music playing summertime favorites like Jimmy Buffett, Bob Marley, the Beach Boys, and more,” she said.

While many came dressed in florals and Hawaiian shirts, the city also handed out leis to visitors for an on-theme celebration. The Bobby Bahama band played as visitors played games and socialized. The evening was complete with raffle prizes and a limbo contest.

Jenkins said many of the food trucks in attendance represented Glen Cove’s restaurants, including Plado, Ms. Sauce Plates, Sid’s All American, NAO’s Caribbean, and Meritage Wine Bar. However, food vendors also represented neighboring towns across Long Island for those who wanted to try something new.

The event was coordinated by the city’s Special Events Committee, Department of Public Works, Youth Services and Recreation, Youth Bureau’s Summer Youth Employment Program, Police Department, and Auxiliary Police.

“I wish to thank the Special Events Committee for their hard work,” Panzenbeck said.

