Nuvera Concept marks one year in Roslyn Heights

Nuvera Concept, a furniture store offering a fresh take on modern design, celebrated it's first year of business with a Roslyn Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony.

Nuvera Concept, a boutique furniture store offering a fresh take on modern design, recently marked its first anniversary with a celebration on June 30 hosted by founder Sahin Bakkalbasioglu and his family at their Glen Cove Road showroom.

The milestone event welcomed local customers, friends, and members of the Roslyn Chamber of Commerce for an evening of conversation and refreshments.

Bakkalbasioglu, a Turkish entrepreneur, opened Nuvera Concept in 2024 with a mission to fill what he saw as a gap in the home furnishings market, offering unique, high-quality pieces that combine style and function in ways not often seen in larger chain stores.

The ribbon-cutting event welcomed local officials, chamber board members, and community members to the sleek Glen Cove Road showroom, once home to Ambalu Jewelers.

Nuvera Concept, named by blending “new” and “era,” represents a fresh vision for home furnishings. Bakkalbasioglu, a Turkish entrepreneur, launched the concept after struggling to find distinctive, high-quality furniture for his own home.

“All the stores looked the same,” Bakkalbasioglu said. “There was a clear gap in the market for something unique.”

The result was a custom-designed product line manufactured in Turkey, combining modern aesthetics with functionality and exclusivity. Since its opening, Nuvera has earned praise for its elevated showroom experience, which Sahin designed to feel more like a home than a traditional furniture store.

“I want people to walk in and feel like they’ve entered a warm, inviting space, something different from a typical retail experience,” he said.

Looking ahead, Sahin is preparing to launch a custom-built app that uses video-based 3D rendering to help customers visualize furniture in their own homes. The app, expected to launch this fall, will be available to the public, interior designers, and real estate professionals and will allow users to design and furnish rooms virtually in just minutes.

With the support of the Nassau County community and a clear vision for the future, Sahin is optimistic about the future.

“This community was the perfect match for Nuvera,” he said. “People here appreciate quality and design, and that’s what we deliver.”

Nuvera Concept is located at 36 Glen Cove Road in Roslyn Heights. For more information, call 516-629-5959 or stop in to explore the collection.