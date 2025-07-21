Community rallies after nail salon fire in Plainview

A small business in Plainview is feeling the love of the community after a July 5 fire broke out at the Central Park Nail Spa, damaging the building and shutting down the business indefinitely.

The fire started around 7 p.m., and according to Nassau County police, it took several different fire departments over an hour to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but police said there is an ongoing investigation.

Dozens of customers have come forward in the wake of the fire to offer support for the salon and its workers, with some even stopping by over two weeks later, according to Central Park Nail Salon’s owner, Waiman Chan, also known as Ann Chan.

Chan said she has worked at the location since 1996 and took over ownership close to 12 years ago. The business is family-owned and operated.

The spa plans to reopen at an empty storefront in the same shopping center and is currently in negotiations with the building’s landlord.

Chan says the community outreach has felt like “love and family” and that the community has taken good care of her after the fire.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the salon rebound from the fire. As of July 21, over $3,000 was raised. Chan said there is no estimate on the financial damage of the fire at this time.

Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker shared the funding efforts on social media and asked the community to “come together to help this small business recover from this tragedy,” according to a social media statement.

Chan said salon operations attempted to continue in clients’ homes; however, many didn’t want salon chemicals used inside their. dwellings. She said the spa has been forced to cease operations, leaving eight part-time employees unable to work.

Chan said the salon does not want to give up the community they have found in Plainview, however.

“People tell us to move to Jericho, move to other areas, and I say no,” said Chan, who does not want to leave the Plainview community, whom she calls “amazing.”

According to Chan, multiple individuals have said that whenever the salon reopens, they’ll be the first ones back in the salon chair.