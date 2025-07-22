Katie Hannon brings a fresh voice to Plandome Manor

At 27, Plandome Manor Village Clerk Katie Hannon has the distinction of being one of the youngest in her position on Long Island.

The Plandome Heights native’s rapid rise began shortly after she graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in political science in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic – a bad time for anyone looking for a job.

But she got a helping hand from a hometown official.

“The job market was really rough,” Hannon said. “I was so thankful that the mayor of Plandome Heights, Kenneth Riscica, asked me if I wanted to come back and work on special projects with him.”

That led to Hannon getting her job as the village clerk of Plandome Manor two years ago, a role that involves everything from managing records to coordinating elections and keeping residents informed.

She also works part-time as the court clerk for three separate jurisdictions: the village of Plandome Heights and the village of Plandome, where she helps support court operations and organize judicial records.

She credits Riscica of Plandome Heights and Mayor Barbara Donno of Plandome Manor for mentoring her and helping her grow in the role.

Hannon recalled a moment with Riscica that showed how hands-on he was with governing his village.

“I remember my first day, there was some storm, and as soon as the first crack of thunder hit, he was like, ‘Get in the car, we’re going out to check the damage,’” Hannon said. “We were boots on the ground within like 10 minutes, and he was already calling contractors to clear the roadways. That taught me how much of a personal touch goes into good governance.”

Hannon also mentioned how Donno believed in her.

“I guess she saw something in me and was like, ‘she could take this on and do it,'” Hannon said. “She gave me an opportunity, and she’s such a powerful woman. I look up to her so much.”

While in university, Hannon completed internships with state Sen. Robert E. Antonacci II and U.S. Rep. John Katko. As a special projects intern with Plandome Heights, she helped with local initiatives and got a firsthand look at how village operations are managed day to day.

When asked what advice she would give to someone stepping into her role, Hannon didn’t hesitate. “Stay organized. Use the people around you as a resource,” she said. “Some of them have been here for 10 or even 20 years, they have more knowledge than you ever would.”

Though she’s interned with state and federal officials, Hannon said it’s local government where she sees the biggest impact.

“It’s where residents feel the effects of decisions most directly, and where even small improvements can make a meaningful difference in people’s everyday lives,” said Hannon.

“It keeps me on my toes,” Hannon said, describing the variety of tasks she handles each day.

“People may think working at the local level of government isn’t impactful,” she said, “but we actually do so much.” One moment, she might be helping a resident with a building permit, and the next, she’s fielding a call about something entirely different. “People don’t expect government to be so multifaceted,” she added.

Hannon said one of her favorite responsibilities is keeping residents informed. Often by updating the village website or sending out timely email alerts.

“I try to put as much information on there anytime we’re closed, or if there’s street sweeping,” she said. “Being young helps too. I’m constantly sending out emails to residents, updating the website and answering whatever questions they have.”

While the job is guided by strict procedures, Hannon said she’s constantly learning. Especially as local laws and requirements evolve.

As for her co-workers, “I love interacting with them,” Hannon said. “I’m always gaining something from them.” She admires the wisdom and experience her co-workers bring to the table and values how much she continues to learn from them each day.

Hannon encourages residents to call if there’s anything they think the village can help with. She can be reached by calling the village office at (516) 627-3701.