Williston Park staple La Parma to close after over 40 years

Iconic Williston Park Italian restaurant La Parma will close its doors this month after 41 years in business.

“This moment is bittersweet. La Parma of Williston Park has been more than just a restaurant,” the restaurant’s owners said in a statement. “It has been part of your lives and ours.”

The popular eatery has launched locations across Nassau since its first spot opened in Williston Park in 1984. It is known for its family-style meals and Italian classics, such as pasta, marinara, vodka, clam sauces, eggplant parmesan, and veal dishes.

Williston Park La Parma owners Dominic and Tony said they have loved serving the community for decades. They said they decided to sell after receiving an offer from an investor to purchase the building that they could not pass up.

“We have had the immense joy of watching generations gather around our tables,” La Parma’s team said. “Families celebrating milestones, friends reconnecting, first dates that turned into lifelong partnerships, and so many cherished memories created over shared meals and laughter.”

Owners said they look forward to continuing to serve guests at their Oceanside and Huntington locations, which will remain open.

“This is not goodbye entirely,” they said.

The team said it was grateful for the community support it received over the years.

“To all of our loyal patrons, friends, and extended family: Thank you,” the owners said in a statement. “Your support, warmth, and unwavering loyalty have been the heart and soul of La Parma. You welcomed us into your lives and made this journey one filled with meaning, joy, and love. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you

La Parma’s last day of plating pasta in Williston Park will be July 27.