National Night Out to return to Manhasset

The National Night Out will return to Whitney Pond Park in Manhasset in an annual event to strengthen police-community relations.

“National Night Out is all about strengthening our relationships with local law enforcement, organizations, and community groups,” North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “It’s a time-honored tradition that lets us get better acquainted with our neighbors and neighborhoods in a casual, fun environment, and I can’t recommend it highly enough.”

National Night Out in Manhasset will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Whitney Pond Park.

The event in Manhasset is one of two being held in the Town of North Hempstead, with the other hosted in Westbury.

National Night Out is a nationwide event held on the first Tuesday of August.

The event’s intent is to provide a venue for the community to interact with local law enforcement, first responders, and businesses, with the goal of strengthening police-community partnerships to foster safer and more caring communities.

Also present at the event will be healthcare providers and a diversity of educational resources.

In addition to interacting with local law enforcement, community members can enjoy live music, entertainment, refreshments, arts and crafts, raffles, and various other activities.