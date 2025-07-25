Bayville Arts Council celebrates 6 years of highlighting residents’ talents

Bayville Arts Council Chair Philip Pecorino stands in front of a mural of the Bayville Bridge by Michelle Mott.

When Philip Pecorino heard someone say that in Bayville they “had nothing to do” six years ago, he sprang into action. Motivated to bring a high-quality entertainment experience to the village, he now chairs the Bayville Arts Council.

“I said, ‘I bet you we have artists here. Let’s find out,” Pecorino said. Since then, he said he has identified over 100 artists in Bayville, spanning all disciplines and ages.

The arts council’s motto is “Working to bring the art of our neighbors to the neighborhood.” Pecorino said all of the art and entertainment groups have at least one Bayville resident involved, so that residents can celebrate their neighbors.

The council, formed in 2019, is based out of the Bayville Community Center, located at 88 Bayville Ave. The building, originally built in 1984, also houses senior center events.

Since the council began six years ago, it has transformed the community center into an exhibit.

The center highlights the neighborhood’s artists, from murals and canvases decorating the walls to photography chronicling the village’s natural life.

Pecorino said artists of all ages, including husband-and-wife photographers Drew and Jennifer Newitt, submit their work to the council’s permanent collection at the community center.

Pecorino said that while many of the village’s neighboring communities have been dubbed the “artsy” ones, he wanted to highlight Bayville’s own accomplishments. Now, he said, the council puts on approximately 75 free events each year, ranging from drive-in movie screenings to photography exhibits to live music performances.

Pecorino said the Bayville Arts Council’s programs are unique in comparison to neighboring villages because they’re free. He said many other art councils charge admission to events.

While most of the council’s events take place in the community center, summertime brings a change of scenery. Drive-in movies and concerts are held at the village’s Soundside and West Harbour beaches.

Pecarino said that while many attendees are from the area, many audience members are also from other villages. He said attendance has remained consistent throughout the council’s history and that many “regulars” come to support the programs.

Pecorino said the community center has a “night club” feel during performances, making it a “nice night out.”

“Your neighbors are here,” he said. Pecorino said he has lived in the village since 2007 and is a philosophy professor at Queensborough College outside of the council.

One of the council’s newest additions to its lineup is a karaoke and open mic night. The council said the event will continue on an ongoing basis, the next one being on Nov. 22.

But the council isn’t stopping there. It is calling all writers and chefs to submit to its next three projects: a Bayville short story anthology, a poetry collection and a recipe book. He said the projects will be put together alongside the Bayville Library, where copies of the collections will be available.

Last year, the council raised over $3,000, which allowed the group to purchase an electric sign outside the center to inform residents of upcoming events. This year’s fundraising will go towards a flatbed that can act as a stage for future performances, he said.

In the future, Pecorino said he hopes to update the community center’s carpeting. He said if the floor were to be replaced with a hard surface, the local dance company could perform there.

