Club M.A.X. provides a variety of activities through its summer program, including recreation.

Club M.A.X. provides a summer filled with enriching activities for children in Manhasset, but Executive Director Roni Jacobson said enrollment has dropped recently.

“It’s great,” Jacobson said. “I just need more kids.”

Club M.A.X. is a summer program offered by the Manhasset Afterschool Xperience, otherwise called M.A.X.

The organization at large provides outside-of-school care for students year-round through their summer and after-school programs.

“It allows parents not to worry about their kids after school,” Jacobson said.

Club M.A.X. runs from July 7 through Aug. 8, with two sessions hosted daily at Munsey Park Elementary School. It is offered for all children from pre-kindergarten to pre-sixth grade.

Jacobson has been involved with the program for about 40 years and has served as its executive director for the past 35 years.

The summer program offers a variety of activities, from sports and recreation to STEM learning. She said the program is not competitive but rather focused on nurturing children.

After Club M.A.X. concludes, Adventure Week will be held. During this week, students will go on field trips throughout the area. These include trips to the aquarium, bowling alley, and Urban Air Trampoline Park.

Jacobson said families consistently return to the summer program, with some parents enrolling their children after they attended the camp in their youth.

But now, registration for M.A.X. and its programs has fallen, Jacobson said. This year, Club M.A.X. has just 40 children compared to years in the past, when enrollment ranged from 150 to 200 children.

She added that drops in enrollment have also made the program’s budget tighter. She said she is trying to boost enrollment as she looks to the beginning of her after-school program in the fall.