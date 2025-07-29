Massapequa man scores big on Mega Millions ticket

The New York Lottery reported on Friday, July 25, that a man from Massapequa Park claimed his $4 million Mega Million winnings from a drawing in April.

William Weiss won the second-place prize from the April 15 drawing. He bought one of two second-place winning tickets sold at Manya Card & Gift Lotto, at 1250c Hicksville Road in Seaford.

“Both of them, $4 million and $2 million, came from our store,” said Rocky Patel, the store’s general manager.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 6, 10, 13, 24, and 63, with a Mega Ball of 2. Both tickets had the winning field numbers, but did not have the correct Mega Ball number.

Weiss’s $1 million Mega Millions prize was quadrupled because of the individual multiplier that is randomly assigned to each play when a ticket is purchased.

The New York Lottery said Weiss’s payment came out to $2,604,001 after withholdings.

“Moments like this are exactly why we reimagined the game,” said Joshua Johnston, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium.

Patel said he received word of the winnings the day after the winnings were announced. He said it was amazing news to hear.

“Oh, it felt amazing, especially having both of them,” Patel said about selling both tickets.

The other second-place winner has not been identified.

Drawings of the Mega Millions are done at 11 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesdays and Fridays.

New York Gaming Commission spokesman Brad Maione was unavailable for comment.