The Nicholas Center honors the Levine family at Night in White Gala

The Nicholas Center held its annual Night in White Gala on Thursday, July 24, at the North Hempstead Country Club, bringing together more than 300 guests to celebrate a year of achievements supporting 160 autistic individuals.

“The Nicholas Center is a magical place, but it’s not magic that makes TNC work — it is all of you,” said Nicole Ferrara, co-founder and executive director of the organization, in her opening remarks. She emphasized the need to engage the next generation of donors to ensure the organization’s future.

The Nicholas Center is known for its innovative approach to helping autistic individuals learn, live and work in their communities. The organization promotes inclusive employment, offers supported job placements and operates micro-businesses such as the TNC Chocolate Lab and TNC Candle Lab to provide hands-on training.

With a focus on inclusion and empowerment, the center continues to serve as an agent of change, working to ensure that autistic individuals are fully engaged in all aspects of community life.

This year’s gala honored Debbie and Joel Levine, along with their son, Cory, and nephews, Eric and Mitchell Smith, for their dedication and support. The family has hosted their own fundraising event, Tailgate for Autism a college football-themed fundraiser that’s grown into an annual tradition, to benefit the center.

“Share what you know about The Nicholas Center — what we do here, what we make,” Debbie Levine said at the event.

“Our journey began when my middle son, who is now 28 years old, was diagnosed at the age of 2,” said Levine, in The Nicholas Center’s honoree video. “Like all parents who get the diagnosis, we were worried about how to help him.”

But the Levine family quickly realized that all they had to do was try.

Since that first diagnosis, the Levine family has dedicated decades to advocacy and fundraising efforts, beginning with community walks and growing into large-scale events.

“When I think about the Tailgate for Autism, I think of it as more of a foundation, where we’ll be able to build on this for years to come,” said Eric Smith in the video.

The Levine family expressed their gratitude for the opportunities their daughter, Emily, has received at the center, including vocational training in culinary arts at the TNC Chocolate Lab, podcast production in the Media Lab, and community service through the Nicholas Center Provides Pantry Program.

“I like the media lab. I like art class. And I like going to the Chocolate Lab,” Emily said in the video.

At TNC, Emily takes part in hands-on training and creative work through the Center’s in-house micro-businesses, such as the TNC Chocolate Lab and TNC Candle Lab. Her parents have witnessed her confidence and sense of purpose grow.

“When you go to work and you enjoy what you’re doing, that’s half the battle,” said Joel Levine. “Now she flies out the door to get there every day.”

“Debbie and I are thankful the Nicholas Center exists, that Emily has a place to go every day,” he said. “We brought our circle in to support it, and I would love people to come here and see the store. I think they’ll all be shocked at what they see.”

The gala raised more than $230,000, continuing to fuel the Center’s mission of providing inclusive employment, vocational training and community engagement for autistic individuals. Programs are designed not only to teach life and social skills but to help individuals live fulfilling lives beyond the school system.

At the gala, Ferrara asked, ““How do we sustain and grow The Nicholas Center for the next generation? How do we engage younger donors?”

“Start small,” said Joel. “And if you can’t raise money, volunteer your time. There’s a lot of ways you can help.”