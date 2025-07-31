The Harborside in Port Washington assumed a new name, The Sinclair, under new owners Focus Healthcare Partners.

The Harborside senior care facility in Port Washington, which battled through years of multiple bankruptcy filings, is rebranding as The Sinclair under its new ownership.

The new name – The Sinclair at Port Washington – is a nod to Nobel Prize-winning author Sinclair Lewis, a former resident of Port Washington in the early 1900s.

Chicago-based Focus Healthcare Partners took over the bankrupt senior care facility in May after the $86 million sale was closed. The sale also included a partial payout of deceased residents’ entrance fees.

The Sinclair now fully operates as an independent living senior facility, without entrance fees and long-term contracts. The company said in a statement that this offers more financial freedom for its residents.

“The Sinclair at Port Washington will be the first and obvious choice for a financially flexible, service-rich community that will empower residents to thrive and enjoy their golden years,” said Curt Schaller, co-founder and principal of Focus Healthcare Partners.

The sale of The Harborisde guaranteed the facility would stay open and independent living residents would remain in their homes after the facility filed for bankruptcy in 2023 for the third time in nine years. Its assisted living facilities were closed, though.

Focus Healthcare Partners said they intend to apply for permits to reopen them in the future.

While Focus Healthcare Partners bought the facility, it is being managed by Chelsea Senior Living.

Under new ownership, the newly named Sinclair has undergone renovations, amassing $28 million in upgrades and amenities.

“While the location and fundamentals of the property have always been first-class, The Harborside struggled due to limited reinvestment following its bankruptcy nearly a decade ago,” Schaller said. “The Sinclair’s no-entrance-fee rental model, Chelsea Senior Living’s operational excellence, and Focus Healthcare Partner’s $28 million investment commitment will combine to create a new high watermark for independent living on Long Island.”

Renovations to infrastructure and mechanical systems, which Focus Healthcare Partners called “long overdue, ” have already begun, as have renovations to units and the exterior of the facility.

Upgrades being planned include a wellness center encompassing therapy, fitness, and a spa, renovated apartments and indoor common spaces, a movie theater, pickleball and bocce courts, a greenhouse, and walking paths.

Additional amenities being brought to The Sinclair include valet parking and transportation, rehabilitation and therapeutic services to promote senior activity, a new culinary arts director who will bring greater dining options cooked to order and prepared in-house, and outside-facility trips and activities.