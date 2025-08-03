The best lobster rolls in Nassau County: 5 must-try spots and an easy recipe

As summer settles over Long Island, lobster rolls emerge as a seasonal staple across the region. With their buttery buns and chilled or warm lobster filling, these iconic sandwiches are found everywhere from food trucks and clam shacks to upscale waterfront restaurants.

While the East End often takes credit for lobster roll culture on Long Island, Nassau County has carved out its own corner in the market, offering both traditional and creative takes on the classic dish. Each roll — whether Connecticut-style with melted butter or Maine-style with a creamy mayonnaise dressing — captures the laid-back indulgence of the season.

A handful of local favorites consistently serve up some of the best lobster rolls around. These spots have become summer destinations for locals and visitors alike, each offering a unique approach while staying true to the roll’s simple roots.

Top 5 Lobster Roll Spots in Nassau County

This popular spot on Wantagh Avenue channels a coastal vibe with its generous portions and casual setup. Its Maine-style lobster roll is piled high with tender claw and knuckle meat, served cold in a toasted split-top bun. A larger, “overstuffed” version has become a signature item, drawing regulars throughout the summer months.

One of the oldest seafood restaurants in the county, Bigelow’s has been serving Long Islanders since 1939. Known for its fried seafood, it also offers lobster rolls in both hot and cold versions. The sandwich is made with a blend of claw, knuckle and tail meat, giving it a hearty, satisfying texture. The restaurant’s old-school charm and consistent quality make it a go-to destination for seafood lovers.

Located on the waterfront, Jordan Lobster Farms is a seafood market and restaurant with views of Reynolds Channel. It offers both Maine and Connecticut-style lobster rolls, made with fresh lobster delivered daily. The setting adds to the experience — diners can sit by the water and enjoy the salty breeze while eating one of the most beloved summer dishes in the area.

With its relaxed beer garden vibe, Lazy Lobster appeals to those looking for variety. In addition to the classic Maine and buttery Connecticut versions, the restaurant also serves a spicy variation, giving customers several ways to enjoy the dish. Communal picnic tables, live music and its waterside location have helped turn it into a summer hotspot.

Tucked away on Manhasset Bay, Butler’s Flat offers a quieter, more scenic take on the lobster roll experience. The sandwich here is simply prepared and lightly dressed, allowing the sweet flavor of the lobster to take center stage. Paired with sweeping views of the harbor, it’s an ideal stop for anyone looking to combine seafood with serenity.

Make a Classic Lobster Roll at Home

While dining out is part of the fun, lobster rolls can also be recreated easily in the kitchen with just a few ingredients. A homemade version brings the same fresh flavor and summery feeling to backyard meals or beach picnics.

Simple Maine-Style Lobster Roll Recipe

Ingredients:

1½ c cooked lobster meat (preferably claw and knuckle), chopped

2 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

2 split-top hot dog buns

1 Tbsp butter

Optional: finely chopped celery or chives for extra flavor

Instructions:

Combine lobster meat, mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a bowl. Mix gently to coat. In a skillet, melt butter and toast the buns until golden brown on both sides. Fill the buns with the lobster mixture and serve immediately.

This version captures the essence of the traditional Maine-style roll — cool, creamy and packed with fresh flavor. It pairs well with potato chips, coleslaw or sweet corn for a complete summer meal.

A Seasonal Tradition

Each year, as the days grow longer and temperatures rise, the lobster roll makes its return to menus and cravings alike. It’s more than just a sandwich — it’s a seasonal marker, a sign that summer has arrived on Long Island.

From shoreline shacks to neighborhood favorites, the lobster roll continues to be a top choice for residents looking to enjoy a taste of the coast. Whether savored at a waterfront table or assembled in your own kitchen, this timeless dish remains a delicious symbol of summer.