Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Bethpage
Living

Bethpage Chamber of Commerce brings community together with carnival

By Posted on
Bethpage Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual summer carnival.
Bethpage Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual summer carnival.
Photo by Casey Fahrer

The Bethpage Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Bethpage Carnival, a three-day event near the Long Island Rail Road for community enjoyment.

The carnival kicked off at 5 p.m. on Friday, continuing on through Saturday and Sunday. It featured food vendors, carnival rides and entertainment for kids. 

On Saturday night, a Beatles tribute band named “Penny Lane” performed to a crowded audience.

In addition to bringing the community together for a summer weekend, the chamber was also awarded $15,000 as part of the Nassau County Hotel/Motel Grant, which helps cover expenses that communities incur when bringing in tourism.

The chamber said the funding will go toward its music series, festivities and holiday events. Bethpage will also be home to the Ryder Cup, an international men’s golf tournament, in September.

Paul S. Ryan, Executive Director of the New York City Campaign Finance Board Talks Transparency and Voting in NYC

Schneps Connects

Penny Lane performed live music at the carnival.
Penny Lane performed live music at the carnival. Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Chamber of Commerce
The carnival has multiple local food vendors.
The carnival has multiple local food vendors. Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Chamber of Commerce
The three-day event featured rides and entertainment for kids.
The three-day event featured rides and entertainment for kids. Photo by Casey Fahrer

About the Author

More Bethpage News

More from our Sister Sites