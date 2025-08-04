The Bethpage Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Bethpage Carnival, a three-day event near the Long Island Rail Road for community enjoyment.

The carnival kicked off at 5 p.m. on Friday, continuing on through Saturday and Sunday. It featured food vendors, carnival rides and entertainment for kids.

On Saturday night, a Beatles tribute band named “Penny Lane” performed to a crowded audience.

In addition to bringing the community together for a summer weekend, the chamber was also awarded $15,000 as part of the Nassau County Hotel/Motel Grant, which helps cover expenses that communities incur when bringing in tourism.

The chamber said the funding will go toward its music series, festivities and holiday events. Bethpage will also be home to the Ryder Cup, an international men’s golf tournament, in September.