Glen Cove college hit by cyberattack

The Webb Institute, focusing on naval architecture and marine engineering, was the victim of a recent cyberattack.

The Webb Institute, a private marine engineering college in Glen Cove, recently discovered it was hit with a cyber attack in September 2024, which impacted the data of over 1,500 individuals.

Officials discovered the attack on May 23, according to published reports.

Approximately 1,520 individuals were affected by the attack.

Individuals outside of the state, including 36 people in Maine, were also affected, according to the Office of the Maine Attorney General’s website.

The office’s website categorized the attack as an “external system breach (hacking).”

In a sample letter posted on the AG’s website sent to affected individuals, the Webb Institute “immediately commenced an investigation of the Incident, with assistance from third-party experts” to determine the scope of the attack and those impacted.

Individuals affected by the attack were offered identity theft protection services, according to the website.

The attack comes during a wave of cyberattacks on Long Island, including one in December 2024 that targeted multiple Long Island school districts, including the Glen Cove School District.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law to improve the state’s defenses against cyber incidents on June 27. It aims to “strengthen how New York’s municipalities prevent, report and recover from cyber incidents,” according to a press release.

“As global conflicts escalate and cyber threats evolve, so must our response, and we are taking a whole of government approach in doing so,” said Hochul in a statement about the law.

According to state Assembly Member Steve Otis, who represents parts of Westchester County, the bill requires “prompt reporting of cyberattacks and ransom payments and cybersecurity training of government employees. Full knowledge of cyberattacks statewide will allow state cyber agencies to better advise local governments and school districts about the evolving threat environment,” the press released said.

According to the Webb Institute, the school had enrolled approximately 106 students for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The college offers a dual bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

The Webb Institute declined to immediately comment on the attacks.