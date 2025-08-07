LI Caribbean American Family Day 2025 a hit celebration for all ages

Long Island Caribbean American Family Day 2025, hosted by the Association of Caribbean Americans of Long Island (AÇA of LI) was a celebration of vibrant culture.

The 2nd Annual Long Island Caribbean American Family Day, hosted by the Association of Caribbean Americans of Long Island (AÇA of LI) at the Merrick Golf Club Clubhouse, was a great time for everyone from toddlers to young adults.

“We had a wonderful time, especially my son and husband,” said Betty Aristide-Augustin of EDE Youth. “I even got to reconnect with some old friends, which was such a blessing.”

Sharon Webb-Richardson, an entrepreneur and community partner, enjoyed “the dancing, singing and sharing in each other’s culture, the talents and gifts,” she said. “It was great seeing old friends and meeting new ones!”

Families and friends came from all over Long Island, from Nassau County to the east end of Suffolk County, and from all five New York City boroughs and Westchester County. Attendees came from other states and even other countries.

“The artists were phenomenal,” said Dr. Corrinne Graham, founder of ACA and co-host of Caribbean American Family Day. “Jenny Cartwright, Steff Rampersad, Blu Lyon, Tru Jah, R Dane and other artists showed up to support and to perform, and we had Selector Killa Boo from Irie Jam Radio! The vendors, sponsors (such as Trinbago Progressive Association (TPA), Ken Patrick, DT Active, Graham International, Gosinergy and others) and volunteers helped make this a wonderful day for all the attendees.”

The Caribbean American Family Day can best be summed up, Dr. Graham said, in the words of Michelle Mitchell, who wrote about the experience on the website Celebrate Socialize Explore:

“If joy had a sound, it would be the rhythmic bassline of soca and reggae vibrating through Merrick, New York this afternoon,” Mitchell wrote. “And let me tell you — it was more than an event; it was a homecoming. A love letter to culture. A full-circle celebration of who we are, where we come from, and how we thrive together.”

“It was truly an intergenerational event that created lasting, wonderful family memories and a preservation of rich culture in the food, the dance and the music, from reggae to kompa, calypso and afrobeats,” Dr. Graham said, “And we can’t wait to see everyone again in 2026!”