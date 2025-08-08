Port Washington student performs at 2025 LI piano teachers recital

Ruth Pleines (R.) with Weber Middle School student Morgan Sim (L.) who performed at the 2025 Student Recital hosted by the Association of Piano Teachers of Long Island.

Morgan Sim, a student at Weber Middle School, was selected to perform in the 2025 Student Recital of the Association of Piano Teachers of Long Island.

The recital took place on Saturday, May 31, at the Jericho Public Library, where Morgan impressed the audience with her performance of “Mozart’s Sonata K. 545,” “Allegro,” as well as the lively classic “We Are the Champions” by Freddie Mercury.

Morgan received a diploma in recognition of her contribution to the program. She is a student at the multimedia piano and music studio of Ruth Pleines.