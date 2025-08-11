Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Chef Lenny Messina of LOLA

Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Lenny Messina of LOLA Restaurant

A lot has transpired at Restaurant LOLA since it first opened in 2008. Today, it is an eclectic, pan-Mediterranean dining experience, deeply rooted in creativity and community. And in the middle of it all, Chef Lenny Messina has quite the story to tell.

A Creative Collision

Chef Lenny is LOLA’ s maestro, but its founder was the late Chef Michael Ginor. He created LOLA as a showcase for his culinary inspirations, emanating from Israel and his global travels. From the onset, LOLA wasn’t just about the food. More about Chef Michael sharing his passions with his hometown. The result? A menu full of heart, that’s as diverse as the community it serves. When Chef Lenny came onboard there was an instantaneous creative connection. “That chemistry allowed us to build on LOLA’s foundation and still push boundaries” he says. Chef Lenny worked his way up and flourished under Michael’s guidance. Tragically, Chef Michael died in February 2023, while competing in the Ironman triathlon in Israel. Just before he left for his trip, he invited the DGN team to the restaurant and treated us to a feast. What a loss! “We feel his continuing influence in everything we do. He was my mentor, friend, and a creative force.” Chef Lenny wistfully recalls.

Home is where the Heart is.

For Chef Michael, Great Neck was the perfect setting for LOLA. Chef Lenny agrees, saying, “LOLA was designed to feel like it belongs here, and I believe it truly does.” We heart you more, Chef! It seems that Great Neck’s cultural diversity has provided the perfect influence for LOLA’s ever-evolving menu. For sure, when LOLA’s menu changes over the seasons, it is widely discussed and circulated in foodie chats. Mouths begin to salivate, it cannot be helped. As locals, we are here for it.

Obsessed much?

Creating the LOLA menu isn’t random. It’s about obsessing over the details. Chef Lenny remembers spending two months perfecting their hummus recipe, testing dozens of variations and peeling chickpeas by hand. “It was exhausting and a little ridiculous at times, but deeply rewarding. That level of obsession became our standard,” he recalls. But more than that, it brings back warm memories of Chef Lenny’s tutelage during the Chef Michael era. Also, a reminder to “stay humble, to stay grateful, and to never forget where this all started.” Yes, Chef!

Innovation vs. Crowd Favorites

While Chef Lenny is always inspired to push culinary limits, he knows its also critical to offer crowd favorites. “It’s always a bit of a battle, heart vs. mind,” he admits. “I want to cook what I personally enjoy, but I also have to think about what our guests will truly connect with.” Whether it’s a delectable Malawach Pizza or a more rustic surprise hit — brisket hummus — there’s always comfort food on the menu, and new innovations, too. And nu? Do not forgo dessert. LOLA’s Halvah ice- cream is divine. Bon Appetit, baby!

La Familia

After taking over LOLA, Chef Lenny assembled a skilled crew in the kitchen and front-of-house, who genuinely care about LOLA’s mission. Marissa, Jose, Greg, and the rest of their exceptional staff are the ones who make the magic happen, day in and day out. “Our team is LOLA’s heart and bring the restaurant to life. They make each guest feel like family,” Chef Lenny proudly boasts. Speaking of which, the Ginor family has continued to stand by Chef Lenny since Chef Michael’s passing. He is thankful for their trust in his stewardship. Torch, passed.

It’s all about the base.

Chef Lenny grew up in hospitality, the son of a pastry chef. “Some of my earliest memories are in my parents’ kitchen and watching chefs on the job.” Chef Lenny is deeply grateful to his mother and father. “Their love, support, and example have shaped everything about who I am, personally and professionally.” Fast forward to today, Chef Lenny and Team LOLA feel incredibly fortunate to have many loyal followers and customers. “Their enthusiasm, feedback, and word of mouth have fueled LOLA’s growth.” Social media and positive feedback online from satisfied diners have also made a real impact. “It helps us reach new guests and reinforces community connections. We do not take any of it for granted,” Chef Lenny says. Chef Lenny also gave a personal shout out to community and business partners including, ahem, Destination: Great Neck, who genuinely care about the success of independent restaurants like LOLA. (We really do!) True story: I once enjoyed a delicious meal at LOLA and immediately posted photos to @greatneckbiz while waiting for my dessert course. Chef Lenny came out from the back, found my table, and very warmly thanked me. Pshaw, Thank you, Lenny!

Cuisine, Elevated.

At LOLA, the food and service speak for themselves. On occasion, some iconic LOLA dishes pop up at other local dining spots. Flattered, Chef Lenny humbly says “It only helps strengthen Great Neck as a dining destination.” For sure, “cooks come through the LOLA kitchen, learn, grow, and move forward in their careers. We are proud to be part of their journey.” Chef Lenny’s parting advice: “This business will test you in every way; physically, mentally, and emotionally. Surround yourself with people who will challenge you and help unlock your potential. The right team will not just support your vision. They will elevate it.” Likewise, LOLA. Thank you for supporting us and uplifting us, too.

Janet Nina Esagoff launched her eponymous law firm, Esagoff Law Group PC in 2017, in her hometown of Great Neck. Prior to the law, Janet designed special – occasionwear for girls and teens at her Bond Street boutique. In 2021, Janet founded Destination: Great Neck Ltd., a 501c3 community organization. Follow @greatneckbiz