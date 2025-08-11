Brian Valenza, a Port Washington native and seven-year Navy SEAL veteran, will join more than 350 participants in the seventh annual New York City SEAL Swim on Saturday, Aug. 16. The challenging 3.5-mile multi-sport event across the Hudson River honors fallen heroes and supports the Navy SEAL Foundation’s mission to aid active duty SEALs, veterans, and their families.

Valenza, who grew up in Port Washington and currently works for local newspapers including the Port Washington News, said his journey to becoming a Navy SEAL began as a swimmer in high school when he had dreams of joining the elite force.

“I was a Port Washington-raised swimmer, and I always had dreams of being a UDT frogman,” he said, referencing the Underwater Demolition Team created by the U.S. Navy during World War II with specialized missions. “When I was a sophomore, my guidance counselor gave me a Naval Academy pin, and that set me on the path toward SEAL training.”

After graduating from the Naval Academy, Valenza completed SEAL training and served with teams stationed in Central and South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe from 1999 to 2006. He witnessed firsthand the toll that deployments takes not only on operators but also on their families.

“Listening to phone calls from teammates telling their kids they wouldn’t be home for holidays was heartbreaking,” he said. “That experience shaped my commitment to support the SEAL community.”

The NYC SEAL Swim starts at Liberty State Park in New Jersey and concludes at the World Trade Center in Manhattan. The event includes three swim legs punctuated by 100 push-ups and 22 pull-ups at each stop, including at the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. The final leg features a run from Battery Park City to the World Trade Center carrying an American flag to honor the lives lost on 9/11, the warriors of EXTORTION 17, and all who serve.

Valenza first participated in the swim about four years ago and serves as an ambassador and volunteer for the Navy SEAL Foundation, which directs 94 cents of every dollar to programs supporting SEALs and their families. The foundation offers more than 30 programs, including scholarships, family camps, and support for Gold Star families who have lost loved ones.

“What drew me to the swim was knowing that every dollar raised goes directly to supporting our community,” Valenza said. “It’s a physically demanding event but also a powerful way to give back.”

Valenza returned to Port Washington after his military career to care for his mother, who needed his care. Though he initially planned to pursue a medical career in Washington, D.C., life brought him back home, where he continues to find ways to serve the community through the Navy SEAL Foundation.

“The foundation is invaluable in supporting the very specific needs of SEAL families,” Valenza said. “It fills a gap I saw firsthand during my service.”

Last year’s SEAL Swim raised over $600,000 for the foundation, which is rated among the top 0.1% of U.S. charities for transparency and effectiveness. Valenza encourages local support for the foundation’s efforts, noting that Port Washington hosts events throughout the year benefiting the cause.

For more information about the Navy SEAL Foundation and the NYC SEAL Swim, visit navysealfoundation.org.