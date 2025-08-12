Billy Joel’s motorcycle shop, 20th Century Cycles, in Oyster Bay to close

After 15 years in business, Billy Joel is set to close his motorcycle shop, 20th Century Cycles, in Oyster Bay, according to recent reports. The shop, which showcases over 75 bikes that are a part of the singer’s motorcycle and automobile collection, has hosted a series of cash-only garage sales before its closing date, which has yet to be announced.

A post on the business’s Instagram, @20thcenturycycles, says, “The Piano Man is moving out… Everything must go!”

The shop’s garage sales took place on Saturday, July 26, and Sunday, July 27, as well as Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10.

“Cash only, no holds, be nice, tell your friends. Take off parts galore,” one Instagram caption reads.

According to a Newsday report, Joel will be auctioning off his collection due to a “recent medical issue” and will not be renewing the shop’s lease when it expires in September.

Efforts to reach Joel’s representative, Claire Mercuri, were unavailing.

On May 23, Joel announced on Instagram that he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain disorder that affects balance, hearing and vision. Joel said that, as per his doctor’s instructions, he would be undergoing physical therapy and had cancelled the remainder of his tour.

Joel’s bike shop opened in 2010 as a way for Joel to share his collection with the public, according to its website. The shop is located at 101 Audrey Ave. in Oyster Bay, and the portion of the road has been renamed “Billy Joel Way” to pay homage to the Grammy-winning singer.

“20th Century Cycles is the culmination of Billy Joel’s love of motorcycles and his passion for motorcycle design,” the website says.

“Since, in his opinion, he believes that vintage motorcycles look better and, since he also is aware that modern motorcycles tend to work better, all of the bikes in the collection have been transformed in one way or another into rideable, practical machines with a nod toward the past,” the website reads.

The news of Joel’s “Movin’ Out” of the bike shop comes just months after he reportedly relisted his Centre Island mansion for sale at $29.9 million.