Dunkin’ reopens in Roslyn Heights with donation to The Viscardi Center

Dunkin in Roslyn Heights reopened with a donation from Metro Franchising, with Nassau County officials joining the celebration.

Dunkin’ celebrated the reopening of its redesigned “next generation” location at 300 Roslyn Road on Aug. 6, offering free coffee and donuts, prizes to mark the occasion.

The festivities included a ribbon-cutting and presentation of a $3,000 donation to The Viscardi Center on behalf of Metro Franchising presented by Franchisee Chief Operating Officer Scott Campbell, working with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Metro Franchising is one of the biggest Dunkin’ franchisees with over 106 Dunkin’s and 33 Baskin Robbins.

The Viscardi Center is a non-profit organization that educates, employs, and empowers children, adults, and veterans with disabilities or similar needs to help them live an independent life.

“Amazing to see franchisee Scott Campbell and Metro Franchising make a generous donation to support The Viscardi Center — a wonderful organization that empowers individuals with disabilities,” said State Sen. Jack Martins of the 7th Senate District.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., guests were treated to complimentary medium hot or iced coffee and a donut, as well as a spin on a prize wheel for a chance to win Dunkin’ merchandise while supplies lasted.

“This is exactly the community love and support that we like to see,” said North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena in a facebook post.

Dunkin’ will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.