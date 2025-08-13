Oyster Bay Town Council candidate Lou Imbroto: Election 2025 Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about Lou Imbroto, incumbent candidate for Oyster Bay Town Council in the 2025 elections.

Oyster Bay Town Council Member Lou Imbroto was first elected to the Oyster Bay Town Board in 2017.

Since taking office, he has fulfilled his pledges to cut taxes, create jobs and enhance the delivery of important government services for residents while also instituting important policies to protect our suburban quality of life in the Town of Oyster Bay.

As chairman of the town’s Quality of Life Task Force, Imbroto strengthened local laws to rid neighborhoods of eyesores. More than two dozen vacant and blighted zombie houses have been demolished, making way for new homes and new families in our communities.

Hundreds of uncared-for properties have been cleaned up, with the costs borne by the delinquent property owner and never on taxpayers. The task force has focused on other important quality-of-life concerns, such as illegal housing, noise, landscaping, and parking issues.

Imbroto is committed to protecting and preserving the safety and general well-being of our residents, as code violations often lead to dangerous conditions.

To further protect the quality of life in local communities, Imbroto was appointed by Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino to serve as the town’s representative on the Nassau County Soil and Water Conservation District, an important countywide environmental committee.

This committee is charged with providing “on the ground” assistance for soil and water resources, preservation of wildlife, and promoting the health, safety, and welfare of residents in their respective communities.

Imbroto has delivered on his promises to enhance ethics in government, restore public confidence in the town, and return fiscal responsible policies to the Town of Oyster Bay.

Under his leadership, the first tax cut in decades was approved, returning over $10 million to taxpayers to date. He has also overseen the largest debt reduction in town history, and because of these actions, the town has earned 10 credit rating upgrades from independent Wall Street firms.

Imbroto is a graduate of Chaminade High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Fordham University and a law degree from Brooklyn Law School.

He worked as a manager of policy and government relations and in-house counsel for the Long Island Contractors’ Association, where he advocated for repairing and rebuilding our roads, bridges, and local infrastructure.

A former assistant town attorney, he once oversaw general litigation and served as a prosecutor for code violations in District Court. Most recently, he has been in private practice.

Imbroto has been recognized as a 30 under 30 honoree of the Huntington Chamber of Commerce and a 40 under 40 honoree by the Long Island Business News.

He was also the proud recipient of a Distinguished Alumnus Award from Brooklyn Law School. He sits on the board of directors for the Columbian Lawyers Association and is a member of the Nassau County Bar Association and the Chaminade Lawyers Association.

He is also a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Pius Council #10332 and the Order Sons of Italy in America, Giuseppe Verdi Lodge #2163.

“My top priority is to continue to preserve and protect the quality of life of our residents. I will work to continue to protect our residents’ wallets – as we’ve done for the past several years – while delivering the best services,” he said. “I will continue our efforts in road repaving projects, which we’ve dramatically increased, as well as enhancements to our recreational facilities.

“Through the Quality of Life Taskforce, I have overseen the teardown of more than 20 properties throughout our Town, as well as other code enforcement issues to be addressed after years of neglect. I plan to continue those efforts while protecting our residents and ridding neighborhoods of the eyesores of zombie homes.

“To help streamline that process, I worked with Supervisor Saladino to approve the creation of a town adjudication court, where we can prosecute quality of life issues and life safety issues in a timely manner without the inconveniences of having to travel to district court.”

“I will also continue our efforts to bring additional economic opportunities to our town,” Imbroto added. “We’ve already attracted new companies and hundreds of new jobs to our communities.”

